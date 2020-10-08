Thursday, October 8, 2020
Baghpat: Man arrested for issuing death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi in RLD rally

In the viral video, the man was seen addressing the crowd and saying, “Unite my brothers. Change my name if I do not bring the heads of Modi and Yogi.”

RLD supporter arrested for giving death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi
Man arrested for objectionable speech in baghpat
Baghpat Police have arrested a man for an offensive speech on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During Rashtriya Lokdal Mahapanchayat in Baghpat on Thursday, a man announced that he would behead PM Modi and CM Yogi. His video went viral on social media, after which Bhgapat police took cognizance of the incident and arrested the man.

In the video, he was addressing the crowd and said, “Unite my brothers. Change my name if I do not bring the heads of Modi and Yogi.” The crowd cheered him for the statement. The Mahapanchayat was being held after the protests against the police’s baton charge on Jayant Chaudhary, RLD, when he was in Hathras to meet the victim’s family.

Protests were held in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Bijnor. The members of RLD blocked traffic on Nauhil Bajna-Aligarh road near Mathura against the alleged baton charge by police. They also burnt effigies of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Mrityunjaye Kumar, Media Advisor to CM Yogi Adityanath, shared the video on social media and tagged Bhagpat police, urging them to take immediate action. He wrote, “This is a video from Bhagpat where this man is openly talking about cutting heads of PM Modi and CM Yogi. It may look like a demonstration but I think it is an excuse to spread hooliganism and hate.”

The police later informed in a reply that the person who gave the speech was arrested, and they are moving ahead with the legal proceedings.

Hathras case

The Hathras case has become the ground for caste-politics and mudslinging in the state. As per the reports, there have been several attempts to cause communal and caste-based tension in the state by exploiting caste sentiments. Police has so far registered 21 cases in connection to such attempts.

A 19-year-old woman died on 29th September 2020 after fighting for her life for two weeks in the hospital. There were allegations that she was raped, but the forensic report had ruled it out. A Special Investigation Team formed by CM Yogi Adityanath is investigating the case. During a hearing in the case in Supreme Court, the UP government has favoured court-supervised CBI inquiry in the case. The accused and their family members are pleading innocence, claiming that they are ready for a narco test.

