Sunday, October 4, 2020
Home News Reports “China has wiped out millions of nomadic populations in the border areas”, says Mongolian...
News Reports
Updated:

“China has wiped out millions of nomadic populations in the border areas”, says Mongolian Human Rights group director

Director of Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Centre Enghebatu Togochog pointed out that since the annexation of Southern Mongolia by China, the Communist-ruled country has butchered around half a million Mongolians.

OpIndia Staff
Genocide of ethnic Mongolians around borders states Human rights group director
Xi Jinping (left), Enghebatu Togochog (right), images via ABC, and Solidarity with Tibet
70

The Communist regime in China has been at the forefront of the persecution of ethnic and religious minorities in InnerMongolia. During a webinar[pdf] titled, ‘Global Campaign for Democratic China: Uniting Against Chinese Communist Party’s Repressive Regime’ held on October 1 by an Indian think tank named Law and Society Alliance, the Director of Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Centre Enghebatu Togochog emphasised on how China is wiping out millions of nomadic tribes from border areas.

Southern Mongolia, also called Inner Mongolia by the CCP, has a population of about 6 million Mongolians. Enghebatu Togochog pointed out that since the annexation of Southern Mongolia by China, the Communist-ruled country has butchered around half a million Mongolians. He said that the population of Mongolians has decreased from 6 million to about 1.5 million over the years.

China imposes land-use restrictions on local herders

Highlighting the cultural suppression policy of the CCP, he stated, “In the 1980s, China started cultural assimilation and millions of Southern Mongolian peasants were tortured and pushed towards marginalisation.” He added that local inhabitants have been restricted from using land for large-scale farming since the past 2 decades. “They have enforced the entire Mongolian population from the centre to corners. Staying on grasslands is considered a crime. Herders who work on their own land get imprisoned or persecuted. China has wiped out millions of nomadic populations in the border areas,” Enghebatu Togochog noted.

China resorts to enforcement of its draconian linguistic policy

He reiterated how China subverts ethnic culture by the imposition of its linguistic policy. He noted that the National language, Mandarin, is being forced upon the ethnic Mongolians and how it is going to become the language of instruction in school textbooks. He stated, “In this final blow to the Mongolian culture, the entire Southern Mongolian people have risen up. From kindergarteners to middle school students, from musicians to taxi drivers, from government officers to party members, all have risen up against the Chinese authorities’ new attempts of cultural genocide. Mass arrests and enforced disappearances have become common practices. 4000-5000 Southern Mongolians have either been detained or disappeared in the past month alone.”

Enghebatu Togochog also pointed out other forms of persecution of Mongolians at the hands of the Chinese Communist regime. “Firing people from jobs, suspending herders from availing social benefits, denying access to bank loans, confiscation of properties, denial of degrees to students are some of the examples of this indirect torture. This also enables the CCP to command control over the local population,” he added.

Protests break out in China over forced Mandarin use

This decision was not well-received by the people living in Inner Mongolia. The people of Inner Mongolia have been successful in ‘preserving their traditional Mongolian alphabet’, unlike independent Mongolia. The latter, under the influence of Russia, uses the Cyrillic script. The Mongols in Inner Mongolia fear the same with the new Chinese policy.

The authoritarian Communist party was taken aback when parents launched widespread strikes along with 3,00,000 students. As such, when the school opened in this month, only 40 Mongolian students registered for the term while only 10 students showed up on Day 1. Parents of Mongolian children had earlier announced that they would keep their wards home instead of accepting the new language of instruction.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Chhattisgarh: Congress leader and minister refers to gang-rape of a minor in Balrampur as a ‘small incident’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Dahariya called the brutal gang-rape of a minor girl in Balrampur a ‘small incident.’
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV says it will have a ‘final expose’ on Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday morning, sticks to ‘no suicide’ theory

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday said that the AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a 'plant' and questioned the hospital for not coming on record to release the final statement.
Read more

Motley of ‘international NGOs’ join Hathras politics, demand dismissal of Yogi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the 'international NGOs' throwing their hat in the ring, the justice for the deceased woman now seems to have taken a backseat as politicians rush in for their 15-seconds of fame.

‘Bombs hurled, women karyakartas molested’: BJP pro-farm Bills rally attacked by TMC goons in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh alleges political terrorism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. TMC workers could be seen chasing BJP supporters with sticks.

Watch: PM Modi pauses his speech at Manali after a woman security personnel faints, asks his medical team to attend her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After a woman security personnel fainted during his speech in Manali, PM Modi asked his medical team to attend her.

Hathras case: Bahujan support group accuses Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of hogging limelight, calls her ‘parasite’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Bahujan support group on Facebook, "Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens" which has over 32,000 likes, has accused Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog limelight in the Hathras case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Media

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.
Read more
Politics

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does u-turn after their journalist was exposed in Hathras tape? Now says one accused was not in the village during incident

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Hathras Tapes, India Today seems to have done a u-turn in the case and is now saying that one accused was not in the village during incident
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘I want Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to come and listen to my ordeal also’: Girl in Rajasthan who was abducted and raped for...

OpIndia Staff -
Girl from Baran in Rajasthan abducted by two men in July, kept her hostage and regularly raped her, rescued a month later, accused still free
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Congress leader and minister refers to gang-rape of a minor in Balrampur as a ‘small incident’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Dahariya called the brutal gang-rape of a minor girl in Balrampur a ‘small incident.’
Read more
News Reports

“China has wiped out millions of nomadic populations in the border areas”, says Mongolian Human Rights group director

OpIndia Staff -
The population of Mongolians has decreased from 6 million to about 1.5 million in Southern Mongolia since its annexation by China
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV says it will have a ‘final expose’ on Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday morning, sticks to ‘no suicide’ theory

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday said that the AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a 'plant' and questioned the hospital for not coming on record to release the final statement.
Read more
News Reports

Motley of ‘international NGOs’ join Hathras politics, demand dismissal of Yogi govt

OpIndia Staff -
With the 'international NGOs' throwing their hat in the ring, the justice for the deceased woman now seems to have taken a backseat as politicians rush in for their 15-seconds of fame.
Read more
News Reports

‘Bombs hurled, women karyakartas molested’: BJP pro-farm Bills rally attacked by TMC goons in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh alleges political terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. TMC workers could be seen chasing BJP supporters with sticks.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi pauses his speech at Manali after a woman security personnel faints, asks his medical team to attend her

OpIndia Staff -
After a woman security personnel fainted during his speech in Manali, PM Modi asked his medical team to attend her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hathras case: Bahujan support group accuses Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of hogging limelight, calls her ‘parasite’

OpIndia Staff -
Bahujan support group on Facebook, "Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens" which has over 32,000 likes, has accused Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog limelight in the Hathras case.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe to investigate the matter

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras case.
Read more
News Reports

Images of a BJP leader used by opposition leaders to spread fake news that father of an accused in Hathras case is close to...

OpIndia Staff -
An image of BJP leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi with BJP leaders used to claim that he is father of one accused in Hathras case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,132FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com