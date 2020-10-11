The United States of America appears to be reconciling itself to the fact that more aggressive action may be required to force China into abiding by international norms. The USA said that it was time to accept that dialogue and agreements will not be enough to make China change its erring conduct.

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said that China has attempted to seize the LAC with India as part of its territorial aggression. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, too, voiced similar sentiments and said China has deployed 60,000 soldiers along the Line of Actual Control with India.

“The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border,” Pompeo said in an interview on Friday. “I was with my foreign minister counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan – a format that we call the Quad, four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations, each of whom has real risk associated with the threats imposed, attempted to be imposed by the Chinese Communist Party. And they see it in their home countries,” he said.

Mike Pompeo added, “They see, the people of their (Quad) nations understanding that we all slept on this for too long. For decades, the West allowed the Chinese Communist Party to walk all over us. The previous administration bent a knee, too often allowed China to steal our intellectual properties and the millions of jobs that came along with it.”

China and India have been locked in a dispute at the Line of Actual Control over the past few months. The USA, too, has been wary of the rise of China as the latter seeks to upend the existing international order based on western hegemony. In recent times, ties between India and USA have improved significantly as both countries seek to present a united front against China.