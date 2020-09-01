A day after the Indian army strongly responded to the Chinese aggression and thwarted their nefarious intentions on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake, the Communist-ruled country has warned India of an escalated military conflict through its state-sponsored media Global Times.

In an editorial published in Global Times on Monday, China accused India of taking an ‘aggressive approach’ on the border issues between the two countries. The article claimed that India acted against the Chinese PLA to divert public discourse from domestic issues. Referring to India’s counter-response as ‘hooligan behavior’, the editorial boasted of China’s military prowess.

China boasts of its strength; threatens to act militarily

“It must be pointed out that New Delhi is facing a powerful China. The PLA has sufficient force to safeguard every inch of the country. Chinese people have shown support to the government which won’t seek to provoke India, but does not allow it to encroach on China’s territory,” the article read.

Further, boasting of its ‘superiority’, the Chinese state-sponsored media cautioned, “If India wants to engage in competition, China has more tools and capability than India. If India would like a military showdown, the PLA is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962.”

Screenshot of the Global Times article

- Advertisement -

Towards the end of the article, Global Times urged the Communist Party of China to ‘carry out a military struggle.’ Threatening of an impending retaliation, the editorial stated, “But when India recklessly challenges China’s bottom line, China must not be soft. It must take military actions when necessary, and ensure it can win. China is several times stronger than India, and India is no match for China. We must smash any Indian illusion that it can deal with China by colluding with other powers, such as the US.”

#环球时报Editorial: By provoking tensions at the border, New Delhi also aims to shift domestic attention, which is a hooligan behavior externally, and political flimflam internally. https://t.co/RxyGfNmRAS pic.twitter.com/PzgugCJkJG — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 31, 2020

The Global Times also ‘warned’ against possibilities of military collaboration between India and the USA against China. It claimed that even with US-support, India cannot defeat China.

“China is several times stronger than India, and India is no match for China. We must smash any Indian illusion that it can deal with China by colluding with other powers, such as the US,” it stated.

Global Times editor warns Indian army of ‘defeat’

Hu Xijin, the Editor of Global Times, also threatened retaliation against the Indian army. Dubbing India’s response to Chinese aggression as a ‘stunt’, he tweeted, “They (India) always think China will make concessions to provocative actions in consideration of the overall situation. Don’t misjudge the situation anymore. If there is a conflict in Pangong Lake, it will only end in the new defeat of the Indian army.”

Indian troops again pulled a stunt at border. They always think China will make concessions to provocative actions in consideration of overall situation. Don’t misjudge the situation anymore. If there is a conflict in Pangong Lake, it will only end in new defeat of Indian army. pic.twitter.com/u3RyV7Slh8 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 31, 2020

Clashes at the LAC

The Indian Army announced on Monday that on the intervening night between the 29th and 30th of August, the Chinese PLA “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.” National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale had informed that the Indian Army had noticed suspicious PLA movements in response to which they moved to occupy “unheld features along LAC to dominate” the South Bank of Pangong Tso. He said that Indian troops had not breached the LAC.

According to information received by ANI from unnamed sources, a special operations team occupied the heights on the particular night. The Chinese troops were barely a few hundred metres away from the said heights. The height is claimed to be south of South Bank near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC, however, China claims it is on their side as well.