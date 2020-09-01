Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

"They (India) always think China will make concessions to provocative actions in consideration of the overall situation. Don't misjudge the situation anymore. If there is a conflict in Pangong Lake, it will only end in the new defeat of the Indian army," the editor of Global Times tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
Pangong Tso in Ladakh, fresh clashes have been reported from the south bank
Chinese media warns India after fresh reports of clashes at Pangong Tso, image via Outlook India
4

A day after the Indian army strongly responded to the Chinese aggression and thwarted their nefarious intentions on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake, the Communist-ruled country has warned India of an escalated military conflict through its state-sponsored media Global Times.

In an editorial published in Global Times on Monday, China accused India of taking an ‘aggressive approach’ on the border issues between the two countries. The article claimed that India acted against the Chinese PLA to divert public discourse from domestic issues. Referring to India’s counter-response as ‘hooligan behavior’, the editorial boasted of China’s military prowess.

China boasts of its strength; threatens to act militarily

“It must be pointed out that New Delhi is facing a powerful China. The PLA has sufficient force to safeguard every inch of the country. Chinese people have shown support to the government which won’t seek to provoke India, but does not allow it to encroach on China’s territory,” the article read.

Further, boasting of its ‘superiority’, the Chinese state-sponsored media cautioned, “If India wants to engage in competition, China has more tools and capability than India. If India would like a military showdown, the PLA is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962.”

Screenshot of the Global Times article
- Advertisement -

Towards the end of the article, Global Times urged the Communist Party of China to ‘carry out a military struggle.’ Threatening of an impending retaliation, the editorial stated, “But when India recklessly challenges China’s bottom line, China must not be soft. It must take military actions when necessary, and ensure it can win. China is several times stronger than India, and India is no match for China. We must smash any Indian illusion that it can deal with China by colluding with other powers, such as the US.”

The Global Times also ‘warned’ against possibilities of military collaboration between India and the USA against China. It claimed that even with US-support, India cannot defeat China.

“China is several times stronger than India, and India is no match for China. We must smash any Indian illusion that it can deal with China by colluding with other powers, such as the US,” it stated.

Global Times editor warns Indian army of ‘defeat’

Hu Xijin, the Editor of Global Times, also threatened retaliation against the Indian army. Dubbing India’s response to Chinese aggression as a ‘stunt’, he tweeted, “They (India) always think China will make concessions to provocative actions in consideration of the overall situation. Don’t misjudge the situation anymore. If there is a conflict in Pangong Lake, it will only end in the new defeat of the Indian army.”

Clashes at the LAC

The Indian Army announced on Monday that on the intervening night between the 29th and 30th of August, the Chinese PLA “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.” National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale had informed that the Indian Army had noticed suspicious PLA movements in response to which they moved to occupy “unheld features along LAC to dominate” the South Bank of Pangong Tso. He said that Indian troops had not breached the LAC.

According to information received by ANI from unnamed sources, a special operations team occupied the heights on the particular night. The Chinese troops were barely a few hundred metres away from the said heights. The height is claimed to be south of South Bank near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC, however, China claims it is on their side as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina India war, India China Ladakh standoff, LAC Pangong Tso
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
News Reports

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.
Read more

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.

Prashant Bhushan quoted Gandhi in his statement to the court, but Gandhi had refused to pay a fine, unlike Bhushan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court had asked Prashant Bhushan to pay the penalty of Rs 1 for being guilty of contempt of court or face three months of jail time.

The Left attacks Facebook’s Ankhi Das for personal political preference but justifies when Twitter and Google actively discriminates against the non-Left

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
The liberal brigade is up in arms against Ankhi Das of Facebook again for her apparent bias in favour of the ruling dispensation.

India finds a silver lining in coronavirus pandemic as ‘Education Television’ becomes a thing

Government and Policy Anurag -
Launched on 10th July 2017, SWAYAM Prabha is a Ministry of Education initiative that provides 32 high-quality educational channels via Direct to Home (DTH) services 24x7.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
News Reports

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.
Read more
News Reports

To escape arrest, Faisal is trying to obtain visa to send Shalini Yadav out of the country: Juhi colony ‘Love Jihad’ victim’s brother alleges

OpIndia Staff -
The case of Shalini Yadav, threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan issues a convoluted statement trying to pass off his cowardly act of paying the fine as respect for the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan had earlier taken to Twitter to cowardly accept the punishment of paying a nominal fine of Re 1 in the contempt of court case
Read more
Crime

ED releases statement after Tahir Hussain is remanded to its custody for funding Delhi Anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The ED in its statement has revealed that Tahir Hussain had transferred large sums of money to fraudulent operators.
Read more
News Reports

‘I was blessed to have his guidance, support and blessings’: PM Modi pens a heartfelt obituary for Pranab Mukherjee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi offers condolence to Pranab Mukerjee's family, friends, admirers and supporters across India.
Read more
News Reports

PMLA accused Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapoor, and Zakir Naik donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust: BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP has asserted that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust received donations from individuals accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Read more
News Reports

VHP requests Pakistan to hand over the gold idols found in Multan to India, writes to high commission of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
VHP said that Pakistani media had broken the news of gold idols of Hindu deity being discovered in the Multan
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,429FollowersFollow
316,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com