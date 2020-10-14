On Tuesday, the 24-year-old law student, who had earlier accused former BJP minister Chinmayanand of sexual assault and harassment has turned hostile after she disowned her own statements before a special court in Lucknow.

According to the reports, the law student had submitted before the court that she had levelled the allegations against the former Union minister “under pressure by miscreants”.

The woman appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied making any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.

Case of perjury filed against the law student

Following the withdrawal of statement by the law student, the prosecution has moved an application to file a case against her for perjury. The prosecution has moved an application under Section 340 of the CrPC, seeking action against her for perjury.

“The statement of the law student was recorded on Tuesday before Additional District Judge Pawan Kumar Rai. The law student told the court that she had made the allegation of sexual assault on Chinmayanand under pressure from miscreants,” said government counsel Abhay Tripathi.

The prosecution has also sought the court to declare her hostile and also sought permission from the court to cross-examine her. Judge PK Rai has asked the prosecution to register the application and also submit a copy of the application to the victim and the accused.

Accusations of rape against Chinmayanand

In September 2019, a law student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, who was studying at a college run by a trust headed by Chinmayanand, had accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping her and “physically exploitation”. She had also alleged that the former MP had recorded videos of her while she was in the bath and used them to blackmail and rape her.

After a huge controversy, Swami Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 from his Mumuksha Ashram in Shahjahanpur. In February this year, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Chinmayanand.

A case was registered against Chinmayanand under section 376-C ( abuse of one’s position by a person in authority to induce or seduce a woman), section 342 (wrongful confinement), section 354-D (stalking) and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Days later, the student went missing after making allegations against Chinmayanand. However, she was later traced in a Delhi hotel with one of her male friends, who had allegedly made extortion call to Swami Chinmayanand demanding Rs 5 crore.

A complaint was also registered by Chinmayanand against the girl over allegations that she and her friend had tried to extort Rs 5 crore from him. The law student was also arrested and sent to judicial custody by a local court in Shahjahanpur for allegedly attempting to extort Chinmayanand.