Friday, October 16, 2020
Hathras Case: Eyewitness says victim was lying on the ground with injury marks on neck, mother and brother were standing nearby

Vikram Singh, an eye-witness in the Hathras case, has told Aaj Tak that he had heard the girl's scream from nearby and had rushed to the spot, where he found the girl's mother and brother standing as she lay on the ground with injury marks on her neck.

Hathras Case eye-witness says he had found victim's mother and brother standing near the injured girl as she lay screaming
Family of the Hathras victim/ Representational Image, Source: DNA
The Hathras case has now taken yet another sensational turn after one of the eyewitnesses made a shocking disclosure claiming that the girl was lying on the field and screaming even as her family members stood silently next to her.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Vikram Singh, one of the eyewitnesses in the Hathras case, said that he was working on his farm at the time of the incident. Singh added that he heard the victim scream from nearby and ran towards the spot. As he reached the spot, Singh saw that the 19-year-old girl was lying on the ground and had injury marks on her neck.

According to Singh, the girl’s brother and the mother were standing alongside the victim as he reached the field on the morning of the day of the incident on September 14.

Singh said that he soon ran away to inform other people who were present near the farm and asked others to reach the spot. The eyewitness said that as he returned to the spot, the brother of the victim was not present at the spot. The girl was still lying on the ground and her mother was standing next to her alone, said Singh.

Reportedly, the mother of the girl asked Singh to get his son back from their home. Singh said that he went back to the residence of the victim to bring back the victim’s brother to the field. However, strangely, the victim’s brother did not come to the rescue of her sister, said Singh. He added that the brother of the victim said he was waiting for 5-6 other people to join him and would be coming to the field along with them.

Vikram Singh said that he informed his family of the accused and other villagers about the incident. Later, a crowd gathered and the girl was taken away.

CBI team reaches victim’s village

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached to the Hathras victim’s village to interrogate the family of accused. 

Earlier, on Wednesday, the CBI team had summoned the brothers and father of the Hathras victim for questioning in connection with the case. The CBI’s forensic expert team had also visited the village for retrieving ‘destroyed evidence’, given that the crime scene was never sealed by the police .

The CBI team has also taken over crucial documents from the police in connection to the Hathras case. 

Meanwhile, the state government has filed a compliance certificate in the court stating that three-layer security has been provided to the family of the victim. The government also said that CCTV cameras have been installed in the village to keep an eye on the activities and ensure protection to the victim’s family.

