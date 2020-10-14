On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government filed a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the state government has provided a three-layer security cover to the family of the 19-year-old girl, who was strangulated in Hathras on September 14.

According to the reports, the Yogi Adityanath government, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, said that it has installed CCTVs in the village to keep a tight vigil and provide security to the deceased victim’s family.

#NewsAlert – Uttar Pradesh govt. files compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court over Hathras Incident.



UP Govt. requests SC to monitor CBI probe.



3 layer security provided to Hathras Victim’s family: UP Govt.@utkarsh_aanand shares details with @AnushaSoni23#HathrasHorror pic.twitter.com/dGOM1TkVbr — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 14, 2020

The state government has also mentioned that they have deployed police personnel in the village to ensure the protection of victim’s family. A team of female police has also been deployed in the village for female members of the victim’s family, it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also asked the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe and urged them to direct CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the investigation to the state government. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to file a compliance report on the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation in the Hathras case on Saturday and has also registered a case in the same.

CBI quizzes the victim’s family

On Tuesday, the CBI team quizzed the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit victim in the Hathras murder case and inspected the crime scene. The team, which reached the crime scene in Bhulgarhi village on Tuesday morning recorded the statements of the brother of the victim.

The victim had died a fortnight after an alleged brutal assault by four men of the village on September 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also asked the family of the victim to appear before them on Wednesday again in connection with the Hathras case. The father of the victim and two brothers are expected to be questioned by the CBI officials.

The CBI is expected to demand custody of all accused in the case through court and may also question key eyewitnesses in the case along with other family members.

Hathras Case

On 14th September, a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, who later died to injuries on 29th September. Though the victim’s family had initially levelled allegations of a strangulation attempt, they had later alleged gang rape. The post mortem and forensic reports had ruled out rape or sexual assault. The Hathras case had become the ground for political drama and media propaganda. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others had visited Hathras to meet the family.

Reports have emerged that alleged PFI and Naxal connection to the case to instigate caste violence in the state. Investigation agencies found that a woman was posing as the sister-in-law of the victim and living with the family allegedly to train them what to say in front of the cameras. The state has requested for Supreme Court-monitored CBI inquiry in the case. Four PFI members were also arrested while on their way to the village.