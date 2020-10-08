Thursday, October 8, 2020
Hathras: Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki interrogated by police, FIR registered for instigating caste violence

ADG Ajay Anand, Agra Zone, said Shyoraj Jivan was called for questioning. He had been booked for inciting caste violence in Hathras over the death of the strangulation victim.

OpIndia Staff
Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki with Rahul Gandhi
Close aide of Rahul Gandhi Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki taken into custody (Image: Navbharat Times)
3

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki is being interrogated by Hathras police. An FIR was registered against him on Wednesday for alleged attempt to instigate caste violence in the area in the pretext of the Hathras case. As per ANI UP, ADG Ajay Anand, Agra Zone, said he was called for questioning. He had been booked for allegedly inciting caste violence in Hathras.

Jivan talked to ANI and said he was taken into custody by the Police.

Attempt to instigate caste-violence

On 7th October, it was reported that in a sting operation conducted by Republic TV, he revealed murky details of a bloody plot to instigate caste violence in Hathras. He said the preparations to stroke massive caste violence were already completed. “PL Punia, Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party can also join the agitation. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi will come to the scene only after bullets start flying around,” he had candidly admitted. He had explained how riots are to start and how many deaths will be needed to cause a large scale riot and mayhem over the caste faultlines in the area.

After the sting operation was aired, an FIR was registered against Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki by Hathras Police.

Hathras Case

The Hathras case has become a powerful tool for the opposition parties to cause trouble in the state and the rest of the country. The leaders of opposition parties are trying their level best to use the case for political gains. From Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Hathras to the arrests of PFI members from Mathura, there have been many updates in the case in the last couple of weeks.

A 19-year-old woman died on 29th September 2020 after fighting for her life for two weeks in the hospital. There were allegations that she was raped, but the forensic report had ruled it out. A Special Investigation Team formed by CM Yogi Adityanath is investigating the case. During a hearing in the case in Supreme Court, the UP government has favoured court-supervised CBI inquiry in the case.

Hathras Case, Congress Hathras lie, Hathras ka sach
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

