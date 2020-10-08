Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Crime Hathras case: Four accused write to the SP from jail, say that victim was...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hathras case: Four accused write to the SP from jail, say that victim was beaten by her own mother and brother

Sandeep has claimed that he learned later the victim's mother and her brother had beat her up over her friendship with him. He has written that he learned that the girl had sustained injuries after being attacked and beaten by her brother and mother on the day of the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Hathras accused write to SP pleading innocence, claim that victim was attacked and beaten by her own mother and brother
Representational Image (Source: SCIT)
14

In the Hathras case, the four accused who had been arrested by UP Police wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Police from jail and have claimed that they are innocent. In the letter, Sandeep, the main accused, who as per the victim’s family had strangulated her in the fields, has stated that he was on freindly terms with the victim and used to talk to her often. The family of the victim disapproved of the friendship.

Image source: Twitter

As per Sandeep’s letter, he had met the victim on the day of the incident on the farm. Her brother and mother were with her, who had asked him to leave immediately and he had come back to help his father take care of the farm animals. Sandeep has claimed that he learned later the victim’s mother and her brother had beat her up over her friendship with him. He has written that he learned that the girl had sustained injuries after being attacked and beaten by her brother and mother on the day of the incident.

The accused has further written that he was friends with the victim and had never assaulted her or abused her in any way. “We are innocent. Please investigate the case and help us in getting justice,” he added. The letter had the signature and thumbprints of all four accused names Luvkush, Ravi, Ram Kumar, and Sandeep.

Hathras case

The Hathras case in which a 19-year-old woman was strangulated on September 14 and later succombed to injuries on September 29 has been the ground for much political drama over the caste angle. As soon as the case started to gain attention, it became a political issue for the opposition parties. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others have visited Hathras to meet the family.

While the investigation was underway, several news agencies tried to build a narrative against the state government. One report was caught on tape, dictating the victim’s brother to speak in a video she needed for the story. The investigating agencies also uncovered an international conspiracy of communal riots in the state over the Hathras case. Four people liked to PFI were arrested in Mathura.

Though the victim and her family members had initially alleged that Sandeep had strangulated the girl, later they levelled allegations of rape and gang rape. The post mortem and forensic lab reports have ruled out rape or sexual assault on the victim.

National Commission of Woman had to step in after several celebrities and leaders, including Digvijay Singh, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Amit Malviya, revealed the identity of the victim that is against the law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHathras Case news, Hathras Case truth, Hathras ka sach
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.
Read more
News Reports

‘Study’ peddled by The Wire as that of University of Michigan was done by author in private capacity while on leave, university clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
University of Michigan has clarified that the random 'study' The Wire peddled as that of the varsity was carried out by the individual in his personal capacity while he is on leave.
Read more

Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China for asking them to follow ‘one China’ policy

Media OpIndia Staff -
China's directive to Indian media came a day after Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi had placed full-page advertisements in the Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October.

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The two Boeing 777-300 ER planes uses as Air India One for VVIP travel were ordered by UPA govt for Air India

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.

Joseph Stiglitz, the economist that Rahul Gandhi praised for attacking Modi, is known for his questionable policies and wrong predictions

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Joseph Stiglitz had praised the economic policies of Venezuelan govt, said subprime crisis will not happen

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide in Hathras reveals Congress’ sinister plot to instigate caste-based riots

OpIndia Staff -
Shyoraj Jivan boasted in the Republic TV sting operation that Rahul Gandhi would become a part of the upheaval once 'bullets start flying' around in Hathras.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Hathras case: Four accused write to the SP from jail, say that victim was beaten by her own mother and brother

OpIndia Staff -
The four accused were arrested and jailed after the victim alleged gang rape in her statement to the police.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Congress leader Nagma spreads fake news, calls anti-CAA protestor as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece

OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to target the Modi government, Nagma took to Twitter to share a January video clip of an anti-CAA protestor, claiming that she is former PM Vajpayee's niece.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.
Read more
News Reports

‘Study’ peddled by The Wire as that of University of Michigan was done by author in private capacity while on leave, university clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
University of Michigan has clarified that the random 'study' The Wire peddled as that of the varsity was carried out by the individual in his personal capacity while he is on leave.
Read more
Media

Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China for asking them to follow ‘one China’ policy

OpIndia Staff -
China's directive to Indian media came a day after Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi had placed full-page advertisements in the Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October.
Read more
News Reports

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a...

OpIndia Staff -
The two Boeing 777-300 ER planes uses as Air India One for VVIP travel were ordered by UPA govt for Air India
Read more
News Reports

Yogi government takes comprehensive measures to foil the attempts to incite caste-based riots over Hathras incident. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt has been proactive in countering attempts by opposition parties to exploit Hathras incident to stoke up caste-based riots
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: Four persons including a Kerala journalist arrested, booked under UAPA and sedition charges for attempting to create caste-conflict in UP

OpIndia Staff -
UP police books Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others under UAPA and sedition charges for inciting riots using Hathras case
Read more
News Reports

USA: Netflix faces indictment in Texas over the lewd exhibition of minor girls in ‘Cuties’ film

OpIndia Staff -
Streaming-giant Netflix is now facing indictment over the movie 'Cuties', a French film that has stoked a massive controversy over extreme sexualisation of minor girl, including charges of promoting paedophilia.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,390FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com