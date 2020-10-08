Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home News Reports Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

Recently, reports had emerged that after the victim's death, three workers from the Bhim Army had lived at her house claiming to be their relatives. They were found giving media bytes on behalf of the family and targeting the administration and police.

OpIndia Staff
A new video has emerged in Hathras case
4

A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked. This was shot when the police had reached the spot. In the video one can see things thrown around in the field.

As per a report by AajTak, police has asserted that at the time of the incident, at least four people were present on scene. Further, the mother of the victim was just 3 metres away from her. If the girl would have screamed, the mother would have heard the screams, the report claims.

As per report, the police stated that they found four sickles on the field. Other than that, they also found slippers and other things. As per the report, the police has stated they will hand over the video to CBI for further investigation. Police has stated that they shot the video when they were first informed about the incident.

Reports have emerged which state that at the time of the incident more people were present in the field.

Newer details emerge in Hathras case

A post has gone viral on social media where mother of Luvkush, one of the accused, had stated that he had gone to actually help the girl. Luvkush’s mother has also requested the CBI to bring forward the truth.

Recently, reports had emerged that after the victim’s death, three workers from the Bhim Army had lived at her house claiming to be their relatives. They were found giving media bytes on behalf of the family and targeting the administration and police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshathras updates, hathras video, hathras case video,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked.
Read more
Opinions

How The Quint misrepresented facts, called those asking for fair probe as ‘right-wing supporting rape accused’ in Hathras case

Editorial Desk -
The Quint also repeatedly calls the accused as "Thakur accused" to fan baseless caste sentiments in an already politicised case.
Read more

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.

‘Study’ peddled by The Wire as that of University of Michigan was done by author in private capacity while on leave, university clarifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
University of Michigan has clarified that the random 'study' The Wire peddled as that of the varsity was carried out by the individual in his personal capacity while he is on leave.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
As per the BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of viewership.
Read more
News Reports

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Police file FIR against Sachin Pilot’s media manager and Aaj Tak reporter for reporting on ‘phone tapping’ allegations made by Pilot faction

OpIndia Staff -
FIR filed against Sachin Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh and Aaj Tak journalist Sharat Kumar for reporting on phone tapping of rebel Congress MLAs
Read more
Politics

Watch: Visuals of BJP and BJYM leaders attacked by TMC Govt during Nabanno Chalo rally

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals have emerged from the 'Nabanno Chalo' rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas took to the streets on Thursday
Read more
News Reports

Former DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey not to contest the election this year

OpIndia Staff -
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will not contest Bihar Assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Former Congress leader arrested for raping a minor girl for months, forcing her to name someone else as the culprit

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Tirkey and the minor girl had filed case alleging someone else had raped her, but police found he himself had rapped the girl
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki interrogated by police, FIR registered for instigating caste violence

OpIndia Staff -
In a sting operation by Republic TV, Shyoraj Jivan was seen revealing plans for caste violence and riots in Hathras over the victim's death.
Read more
Politics

Country-made bombs, tear gas and lathi-charge: Mamata Banerjee responds to BJYM protest against political violence with more violence

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya said on social media that 'TMC goons' hurled country-made bombs at them from rooftops during the Nabanno Chalo protest.
Read more
Opinions

How The Quint misrepresented facts, called those asking for fair probe as ‘right-wing supporting rape accused’ in Hathras case

Editorial Desk -
The Quint also repeatedly calls the accused as "Thakur accused" to fan baseless caste sentiments in an already politicised case.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Days after son arrested for sexually harassing a Dalit woman, SDPI leader participates in protests against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
Days after arrest of Md Faizal in sexual assault case, his father & SDPI leader Abdul Salmara participated in protests against Hathras case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,482FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com