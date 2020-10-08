A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked. This was shot when the police had reached the spot. In the video one can see things thrown around in the field.

As per a report by AajTak, police has asserted that at the time of the incident, at least four people were present on scene. Further, the mother of the victim was just 3 metres away from her. If the girl would have screamed, the mother would have heard the screams, the report claims.

As per report, the police stated that they found four sickles on the field. Other than that, they also found slippers and other things. As per the report, the police has stated they will hand over the video to CBI for further investigation. Police has stated that they shot the video when they were first informed about the incident.

Reports have emerged which state that at the time of the incident more people were present in the field.

Newer details emerge in Hathras case

A post has gone viral on social media where mother of Luvkush, one of the accused, had stated that he had gone to actually help the girl. Luvkush’s mother has also requested the CBI to bring forward the truth.

जरूर सुनिये हाथरस कांड की सच्चाई इस माँ से जिसके लड़के लवकुश ने जब खेत में पीड़िता को पानी देने गया जब वो दर्द से तड़प रही थी घास पर पड़े हुए बेचारे लवकुश को ही पीड़िता के परिवार ने फ़र्ज़ी रेप केस में फंसा दिया, ये माँ CBI जांच नारकोटिक्स जाँच सब मांग कर रही है, लड़का जेल में है pic.twitter.com/Z32skkFL6H — Gaurav Mishra गौरव मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@gauravstvnews) October 4, 2020

Recently, reports had emerged that after the victim’s death, three workers from the Bhim Army had lived at her house claiming to be their relatives. They were found giving media bytes on behalf of the family and targeting the administration and police.