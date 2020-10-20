Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Hyderabad: Hindu woman confronts boyfriend Syed Mustafa over marriage promises, stabbed to death by him and his brother

A case has been reportedly registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) concerning murder and SC/ST Act. The dead body was shifted by the police to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Syed Mustafa and his brother stab to death 24-year-old Hindu woman
A 24-year-old Hindu woman was brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend Syed Mustafa and his brother on Saturday night at Rein Bazar neighbourhood of Hyderabad, said a report published in The Hans India.

The incident came to light when the city police found the woman’s body near a hotel in Rein Bazar. The woman was a daughter of one Raj Kumar, who originally hailed from Karangutti area of ​​Nagalgidda Mandal in Narayankhed constituency of Sangareddy district and came to Hyderabad just a few years ago and was living in Dattatreyanagar in Asifnagar.

The woman was pursuing her LLB from Mahatma Gandhi Law college and was an active volunteer for People’s for animal society. It is here that she met Syed Mustafa, who was also a volunteer of the society. The friendship between the two slowly turned into a relationship and they both decided to get married.

Heated altercation with Syed’s family led to the woman’s murder

However, then Mustafa started avoiding the girl and reportedly stopped receiving the calls from the woman. The heartbroken woman decided to go to Mustafa’s house to confront him for being away from her. An altercation broke out between Mustafa’s family members and the woman.

Mustafa’s brother, Jameel, also got embroiled in the quarrel which continued till 4 am in the morning. Syed Mustafa tried to placate the woman and offered to drop her to her home. Later, Syed Mustafa, along with his brother, in a fit of rage, reportedly stabbed the woman to death and left the body abandoned near a hotel in Rein Bazar.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) concerning murder and SC/ST Act. The dead body was shifted by the police to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. The police are probing all the possible angles in the case.

