Sunday, October 4, 2020
Motley of ‘international NGOs’ join Hathras politics, demand dismissal of Yogi govt

With the 'international NGOs' throwing their hat in the ring, the justice for the deceased woman now seems to have taken a backseat as politicians rush in for their 15-seconds of fame.

Hathras case politics has now gone international as a bunch of ‘international NGOs’ have written to United Nations Human Rights Commissioner and demanded an ‘international inquiry’. As per Times of India report, British MP Apsana Begum along with as many as 30 other ‘feminist groups’ and ‘Dalit organisations’ spread across UK and other parts of the world wrote to UNHR Chief Michelle Bachelet on the Hathras incident.

As per the report, British MPs John McDonnell, Kim Johnson, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Paula Barker have also signed the letter. The ‘international NGOs’ have asked Bachelet to urge PM Modi to dismiss the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and set up an ‘international inquiry’ into the Hathras case. They also demand an inquiry on crimes against women, especially Dalits, since Yogi govt came to power in Uttar Pradesh. The signatories allege that Hathras crime is a part of ‘systematic attack on women and oppressed castes’.

A lot of debate and political mudslinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning. She was allegedly raped two weeks ago. The case attracted nationwide outrage when some reports claimed Hathras Police forcefully cremated the girl on Tuesday night without consent of the family members. The police had later stated that the victim’s father was present during the cremation.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Prashant Kumar had informed that the forensic reports that were awaited have also been received. ADG stated that the FSL report found no evidence of ‘rape’. He asserted that it was concluded that there was no sexual assault, and the cause of death was strangulation and injury to the spine.

However, the case has been politicised with politicians using the death of a young woman to score political brownie points. With the ‘international NGOs’ throwing their hat in the ring, the justice for the deceased woman now seems to have taken a backseat as politicians rush in for their 15-seconds of fame.

