There’s a certain clarity that can only tragedies can bring. A national reckoning with our worst nightmare often proves to be the litmus test to judge the character of the individuals leading the country. In France, the beheading of Samuel Paty, a high-school teacher, by an Islamic terrorist has sent shockwaves throughout the country. In the aftermath of it, its leaders been been set on a path where they will have to make tough decisions.

The administration of President Emmanuel Macron has demonstrated that they at least have some clarity into what the problem is and they have no hesitation in stating it clearly. Jean Michel Blanquer, the education minster of France, said, “We have to be really attentive to any intellectual complicity with terrorism. Our society has been far too permeable to certain currents of thought.”

“What we call ‘Islamo-leftism’ is wreaking havoc. It’s wreaking havoc in the universities. It’s wreaking havoc when UNEF conciliates this type of thing. It’s wreaking havoc in the ranks of France Insoumise, who have people that are of that current, and they make that very obvious. People like this prefer an ideology that, sometimes, leads to the worst,” he added.

The term Islamo-leftism, obviously, refers to the tacit alliance between leftists and Islamists that we can observe all over the world. While the origin of the term is not clear, it is generally attributed to French philosopher, political scientist and historian Pierre-André Taguieff who used the term in his 2002 essay ‘The New Judeophobia’ to refer to the collusion between the Left in the West and Islamists.

Philosopher Pascal Bruckner used the term to describe “a desperate attempt by mouldering, putrefying, brain-dead Marxists to hoist themselves out of the dustbin of history by latching onto the coattails of Islam.” The terrorist attack in Nice where three people were murdered appears to have further strengthened the resolve of the French in combating the monstrosity that lies before them.

Nice’s mayor Christian Estrosi said that ‘enough is enough… it’s time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our country’. David Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes, demanded a ‘fierce and cold determination to eradicate this plague’ after an ‘abominable Islamist attack’.

‘The action against Islamist fanaticism must be methodical, flawless, adamant, relentless,’ he said. He proceeded to add, ‘More than ever, we must defend France and our values, and also our civilization. Because the fight is civilisational.’

If any Indian politician had made such remarks, it would have been enough for the mainstream media and the band of ‘intellectuals’ to label him as a fascist Hindutva bigot worthy of great condemnation. The Islamo-leftism that the French Education Minister spoke of is nowhere more evident than it is in India. And it is also true that Universities in India have been too soft on certain terrible ideologies.

For instance, Gautam Navlakha, a revered ‘human rights activist’ among the ‘intellectual’ camp in India, was in touch with Pakistan’s ISI. Famed intellectual Arundhati Roy is, perhaps, the most prominent example of the alliance between Radical Islam and the Left. She whitewashes every crime committed by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir while she blames the Indian Army for every crime under the Sun.

In the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, Left groups such as Pinjra Tod contributed to the conspiracy to unleash chaos in the national capital in equal measure as Radical Islamic groups. They also played a pivotal role in slandering the Police over their investigation into the riots which exposed the conspiracy by radical individuals such as Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and others.

The Left also defended the Jamia Milia Islamia University strongly after their students participated in the violent protests in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and condemned the crack down by the Police at the University to put an end to it. They also glorified the Shaheen Bagh protests despite the fact that slogans such as ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ was raised at the protests.

The Left also went to extent of whitewashing the brutal murders of Intelligence Bureau constable Ankit Sharma and the young Dilbar Negi. It was Islamo-Leftism in its pristine form that we observed. And we witnessed the participation of all mainstream media outlets in the charade. We could see with our very eyes that Radical Muslims were unleashing devastation across the country andyet, we were told by Leftists that we are monsters for trusting our senses over their lies.

When Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally murdered for exercising his right to freedom of speech, the very same Leftists who are now condemning the terrorist attacks in France attempted to whitewash it and instead wailed about the supposed bigotry of Hindutvavadis. The latter attracted unequivocal condemnation while the former prompted them to implore Muslims to organise with not peace in their minds.

The collusion, perhaps, was most prominent during the Ram Janambhoomi dispute in the Courts where Marxist historians flatly lied and distorted historical facts in order to aid the cause of Radical Muslims. Ultimately, it proved futile as Hindus did manage to win the sacred land. The same is observed on cases of Love Jihad, which is a grave threat but Leftists even refuse to admit that such crimes actually occur.

Thus, Islamo-Leftism has been a lived reality for India for generations. And yet, France is demonstrating the intent that we seldom have. The French have the added advantage that there are no political parties who are likely to come to the defence of those actively abetting terrorists and Radical Islamic ideology. But the same, unfortunately, cannot be said for India.

Even so, since India has decided to stand by France despite the barrage of criticism the country is coming under, the best way to demonstrate it would be by going after the nexus of Islamo-leftism in our own country. Because at the end of the day, actions do speak louder than words. Political leaders in France have gained clarity very quickly in this regard while our leaders continue to ignore the elephant in the room.