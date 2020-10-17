Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home Opinions This is why 'liberal' condemnation that we see around Paris beheading was missing when...
OpinionsWorld
Updated:

This is why ‘liberal’ condemnation that we see around Paris beheading was missing when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered

One ought to recall the reaction of liberals to the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari for allegedly committing blasphemy against Islam. Such unequivocal condemnation was hardly to be found.

K Bhattacharjee
Paris beheading by Islamic terrorist
Image Credit: Reuters
9

A high school teacher in Paris, France, was beheaded by an Islamic fanatic for allegedly showing cartoons of prophet Mohammed to his students. The murder of the 47-yar old was carried out amidst familiar cries of “Allahu Akbar”. Since then, French President Emmanuel Macron has described the incident as a terrorist attack.

The terrorist has been identified as one 18-year-old Muslim youth, allegedly belonging to Chechnya, Russia. The murder comes only days after a stabbing spree at the French national capital that left multiple individuals injured. The knife attack, too, was carried out by Islamic fundamentalists. It is a grim reminder of the toll that Islamic extremism continues to wreak across the world.

The response to the attack, however, demonstrated an interesting pattern that has emerged over the years. Liberals in India wasted no time in condemning the attack although it did come with the usual qualifiers that sought to disassociate Islam from terrorism. Problematic characters such as Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire were quick to call it an ‘act of terror’ and called the culprit a ‘terrorist’.

Shehla Rashid offered a condemnation of the brutal crime as well.

What stands out is not the condemnation here as normal people are expected to be horrified by such barbaric beheadings but it is the reaction of the same people to similar crimes in India that is worthy of attention. One ought to recall the reaction of liberals to the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari for allegedly committing blasphemy against Islam. Such unequivocal condemnation was hardly to be found.

Instead, we had liberal intellectuals sermonising that it was time for the Muslim community to organise themselves and not for the objective of peace. Imagine the depravity of it for a moment. A Hindu man was murdered for exercising his right to freedom of expression and liberal intellectuals in the aftermath of it were egging Muslims to organise themselves to commit more violence. The reaction that we see now is a stark departure from the ones we witnessed following the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari.

There are reasons for such a startling contrast in the response to the Paris beheading and the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. First and foremost is the fact that Paris is in Europe and liberal intellectuals must adhere to European norms and conventions since the West is the fountainhead of liberalism and the ideology is sustained by the money that flows from there.

Therefore, liberals cannot respond in a manner that would make them unpopular in the West as that would jeopardise their career prospects. And the norms there are such that even after the collapse of a great deal of decency, liberals still have to offer an unequivocal condemnation of beheadings. Hence, liberals have to adhere to them.

Secondly, the victims of such incidents in the West invariably tend to belong to the White race. As it so happens, liberal intellectuals in India are enamoured by their skin colour and do feel the pain when someone pricks the skin of their western counterparts. We do see it in India all the time. Unless and until a phenomenon has the explicit endorsement of a White intellectual, Indian liberals will not take it seriously. They desperately seek their approval all the time.

Thus, Indian liberals do have to participate in ‘Pray for Paris’, ‘Pray for Orlando’ and other such prayer campaigns without any qualifiers. The same decency does not need to be afforded to a rustic Indian man such as Kamlesh Tiwari. He was, after all, a Hindi-speaking unsophisticated Hindu man from a small city in the Hindi belt. He was not an English-speaking wine-sipping cigar-smoking intellectual. Therefore, the atrocity he suffered can be whitewashed, buried and silenced.

The hearts of our liberals are so large that they fail to notice the atrocities committed against such small men from small cities. They may claim all men are equal but, quite obviously, some are more so than others. Consequently, when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered, liberals were more concerned with screeching about ‘Hindu fascism‘ and intolerance than the atrocity that had just been committed.

But the most important aspect here is the fact that Indian liberalism is sustained by money from the West. It is evident from the extent to which foreign funded NGOs, that receive donations primarily from the West, dictate public discourse in our country. Since money dictates most actions of opportunists, it is only natural that they observe the norms set by their masters. And hence, we witness responses to similar incidents that are polar opposites.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsparis beheading
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

This is why ‘liberal’ condemnation that we see around Paris beheading was missing when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered

K Bhattacharjee -
A high school teacher in Paris was beheaded by an Islamic fanatic for showing cartoons of prophet Mohammed to his students.
Read more
Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and wife Yogeeta Bali alleging rape, intimidation of an actress-model

Dibakar Dutta -
The victim has claimed that Mahaakshay, son of Mithun Chakraborty, raped her after drugging her in 2015
Read more
News Reports

A Muslim man wrote to Darul Uloom if he can have a marriage similar to shown in Tanishq ad, this is what he got...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim man wrote to Darul Uloom Deoband seeking guidance from the Islamic seminary on his proposed marriage with a Hindu woman.
Read more
News Reports

“I am sure DCW care for all women”: Delhi landlady accused of ‘assaulting’ Kashmiri woman writes scathing letter to Swati Maliwal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi landlady Taruna Makhija said that DCW ordered a case against her based on tweets against her without hearing her side of the story
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: JNU student pretending to be consultant to the PMO arrested for committing fraud

OpIndia Staff -
The JNU student posed himself as a Consultant to the PMO to the Custom Officials at the Delhi Airport, has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao raises questions about conduct of Andhra Pradesh police in a rape case by a Church Pastor in Tirupati: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the rape accused being a Church Pastor, Tirupati denied that he is a pastor, and delayed registering the case
Read more
World

Trouble mounts for Joe Biden, son’s emails reveal shady deal with Chinese firm and a ‘payout’ for the Democrat presidential nominee: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Fox News has also reported that Joe Biden himself was in on a deal that involved Hunter Biden, his son, and a Chinese company.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,545FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com