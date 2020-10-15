Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports Jack refuses to acknowledge that twitter shadowbans on the basis of ideology right after...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Jack refuses to acknowledge that twitter shadowbans on the basis of ideology right after admitting how it banned anti-Biden report

Jack Dorsey's statement on the controversy came hours after a number of high-profile US politicians including President Trump and other Republicans had slammed the social media giant for blocking investigative piece from being shared on the platform.

OpIndia Staff
113

Amidst the ongoing controversy over social media giants censuring an investigative report by New York Post on Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, CEO of micro-blogging site Twitter, Jack Dorsey on Wednesday admitted that the company did an “unacceptable” job of explaining the reason behind why the platform blocked users from sharing the report on Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Taking to Twitter, Jack Dorsey said that it was “unacceptable” that the micro-blogging site was blocking users from sharing the report on Hunter Biden’s emails without providing a clear message as to why it was taking such an action.

Image Source: Jack

It is important to note that Twitter had blocked users from sharing the NY Post article that had reported that Hunter Biden introduced his father Joe to a Ukrainian businessman during his tenure as Vice President to seek some favours.

The micro-blogging site had even locked the NY Post’s Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon for posting the article.

Jack Dorsey’s statement on the controversy came hours after a number of high-profile US politicians including President Trump and other Republicans had slammed the social media giant for blocking the investigative piece from being shared on the platform.

US President Donald Trump had blasted Twitter and Facebook for taking down New York Post’s story of emails related to “Sleepy” Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Jack says Twitter does not shadow ban based on one’s political belief

Ironically, hours after acknowledging that Twitter had done an unacceptable job in not only censuring contents but also failing to provide a reason for doing so, Jack Dorsey refused to accept the fact that the micro-blogging site blocked or shadow-banned accounts based on their ideology.

When he was asked by American political commentator Dave Rubin on the question of Twitter shadow banning certain users based on their political beliefs, Dorsey replied, “No.”

Interestingly, a day after Jack Dorsey expressed his unhappiness over Twitter regulating content on its platform, the micro-blogging site continued to block social media users from posting the links of the New York Post article.

Despite Jack Dorsey’s clarification on the issue, Twitter locked out Indian journalist Abhijit Majumder and suspended him from tweeting for 12 hours after he shared a series of screenshots of the New York Post article that had made allegations against Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, journalist Abhijit Majumder, in a series of tweets, had shared the images of a report published by New York Post that had allegedly exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s links with a Ukrainian gas company. As he shared the images of the NY Post article, the micro-blogging site decided to lock his Twitter account and barred him posting his tweets for the next 12 hours.

Twitter does not do political campaigning, says Jack Dorsey

Exactly a year ago, the micro-blogging site Twitter, which is often criticised for its left-wing bias, had announced its decisions to ban all political advertising worldwide.

In a series of tweets, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that Twitter is all set to ban political advertising on its platform. Dorsey had announced his decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally stating that the micro-blogging site believed that political message reach “should be earned, not bought”.

However, the ongoing NY Post controversy has now exposed the duplicity of micro-blogging site’s so called policy on staying away from political advertisements and campaigning. Several critics have now pointed out that Twitter’s action against NY Post was essentially political as there was an attempt by micro-blogging site to censure contents that exposed Democratic party Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

New York Post investigative report on Joe Biden

In its investigative report, the New York Post had alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook Pro, which revealed that Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, had introduced a businessman from Ukraine to him while he was Vice President of the United States.

The report had published several documents and mentioned a video that proved that Joe Biden met Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, where the extent of the Biden family’s involvement, and the sacking of a prosecutor, allegedly after pressure from the then VP Biden, is now under scrutiny.

Twitter and Facebook censor anti-Biden NY post report

Hours after the report was posted by New York Post on social media sites, social media giants Facebook and Twitter arbitrarily censored the investigative report of NY Post that implicated Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet that Facebook would be reducing the distribution of the said post. In another tweet, he said that it was a standard process that they follow with every questionable story.

Even as Facebook only restricted the spread of the post, it still allowed the users to post the story. However, Twitter took another leap to disallow users to post the link on its platform at all. The micro-blogging site said it had identified the link as ‘being potentially harmful’. 

Twitter also explained the reason behind the decision to block the link and added that the images in the article contained personal information like email addresses and phone numbers that are against their policy. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Economy and Finance Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

Media OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘We don’t know if it is possible but we are issuing notice’: Supreme Court accepts petition seeking regulation of OTT content

OpIndia Staff -
"We don't know if it is possible but we are issuing notice." CJI said on censoring OTT content.
Read more
News Reports

Jack refuses to acknowledge that twitter shadowbans on the basis of ideology right after admitting how it banned anti-Biden report

OpIndia Staff -
An NY Post investigative report exposing link between Joe Biden and Ukraine has been banned by Twitter, preventing users from sharing it
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Hathras case, victim’s family seeks CRPF protection and shifting of the case to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising asked the Supreme court to transfer the trial in the Hathras case from Allahabad to Delhi
Read more
Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gives befitting reply to an ‘Islamic Scholar’ on shutting down state-run madrassas

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Rehman to cite any statement of Sardar Patel where he said that state should run madrassas
Read more
News Reports

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Stuti Mishra shared fake tweet of Shefali Vaidya to imply that those calling to boycott Tanishq can’t afford products of the company
Read more
News Reports

Election drums in Bengal: PM Modi to hold special address ‘Puja ki Baat’, BJP’s women wing to organise Puja in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
CM Mamata Banerjee, who usually goes on a Puja pandal inauguration spree every year, is to inaugurate Pujas virtually this year.
Read more
News Reports

NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to D-gang locations in Tanzania: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Ramees and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold, the NIA told in court.
Read more
Media

Anticipatory bail granted after being opposed for 2 hours, reveals Republic TV journalist Pradip Bhandari, who is being hounded by Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
In a relief to Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari, anticipatory bail has been granted to the journalist after he was summoned under non-bailable sections by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,004FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com