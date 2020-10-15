In an arbitrary decision, the micro-blogging site Twitter has locked out journalist Abhijit Majumder and suspended him from tweeting for 12 hours after he shared a series of screenshots of a New York Post article that highlighted Democratic party Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s meeting with a top Burisma official and other details of his son Hunter Biden’s involvement.

On Wednesday, journalist Abhijit Majumder, in a series of tweets, had shared the images of a report published by New York Post that had allegedly exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s links with a Ukrainian gas company. Earlier today, both Twitter and Facebook had brazenly censored the New York Post article that had highlighted the extent of Biden’s involvement.

In his tweet, Majumder had said that since Twitter and Facebook had gone to the extent of not letting one post the link of New York Post investigative piece on Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, he was posting the screenshots of the same on Twitter.

Here is the tweet posted by Abhijit Majumder that resulted in Twitter locking up his account.

The tweet posted by Abhijit Majumder that led to his account being locked by Twitter.

As he shared the images of the NY Post article, the micro-blogging site decided to lock his Twitter account and barred him posting his tweets for the next 12 hours.

New York Post ‘expose’ on Joe Biden

In the investigative report, that was shared by Majumder on Twitter, the New York Post had alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook Pro, which revealed that Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden had introduced a businessman from Ukraine to him while he was Vice President of the United States.

The report had published several documents and mentioned a video that proved that Joe Biden met Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, where the extent of the Biden family’s involvement, and the sacking of a prosecutor, allegedly after pressure from the then VP Biden, is now under scrutiny.

A few days back, reports had suggested that there are chances that Biden had helped his son Hunter using his influence as the VP of the United States in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp has categorically denied all the allegations.

Twitter and Facebook censor anti-Biden NY post report

Within hours after the report was posted by New York Post on social media sites, Facebook and Twitter began to censor the investigative report of NY Post that implicated Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet that Facebook would be reducing the distribution of the said post. In another tweet, he said that it was a standard process that they follow with every questionable story. Reportedly, Andy Stone is a long-time operative of the US Democratic Party, and has a long history of working for the Democrat senators.

While Facebook only restricted the spread of the post and still allowed the users to post the story, Twitter moved a step further, disallowed the users to post the link on its platform at all. The micro-blogging site said it had identified the link as ‘being potentially harmful’.

Twitter also posted a thread explaining the rationale behind the decision to block the link and added that the images in the article contained personal information like email addresses and phone numbers that are against their policy.

It is rather shocking that Twitter, which has been receiving severe criticism across the world for censuring NY post article, has now resorted to block Indian journalists from sharing posts concerning US Presidential elections.