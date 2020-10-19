Monday, October 19, 2020
Home Entertainment Live streaming of 'Ayodhya ki Ram Leela' on DD National's YouTube channel gains over...
VarietyCulture and HistoryEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Live streaming of ‘Ayodhya ki Ram Leela’ on DD National’s YouTube channel gains over a million digital views

Bollywood actors Asrani and Bindu Dara Singh are playing the roles of Narad Muni and Lord Hanuman respectively. Bhojpuri superstars and current BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishen are playing the role of Angad and Bharat.

OpIndia Staff
Ayodhya ki Ram Leela
Ayodhya ki Ram Leela gains multi-million digital view minutes (Image: Screengrab from live telecast of Ramayana on Doordarshan's Youtube Channel)
4

The city of Ayodhya is all decked up and is in a festive mood this Navratri as a grand Ram Leela is being held. Doordarshan is streaming Ayodhya’s Ram Leela, a theatrical enactment of the life events of Bhagwan Ram, live from Ayodhya this year. The broadcast by DD National, which started on 17th October, is happening in collaboration with the tourism and cultural department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The first video on Doordarshan’s Youtube channel has already crossed a million views. Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi S Vampati wrote on Twitter that the telecast has already crossed multi-million minutes of digital watching.

The live telecast of the event was launched by Neelkanth Tiwari, Tourism, Culture, Religious Affairs Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, MP Uttar Pradesh. It can be viewed on both TV and Youtube. Ram Leela runs for ten days and ends on Vijay Dashmi with ‘Raavan Vadh’ by Bhagwan Ram. The first episode on Youtube has already gained one million+ (ten lakh) views, while the second video has clocked over seven lakh views.

Every episode of Ram Leela runs for more than 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Grand Ram Leela in Ayodhya

This year, the city of Ayodhya is hosting a star-studded, grand Ram Leela at Laxman Qila on the banks of the Sarayu river. Bollywood actors Asrani and Bindu Dara Singh are playing the roles of Narad Muni and Lord Hanuman respectively. Bhojpuri superstars and current BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishen are playing the role of Angad and Bharat. Popular actors Raza Murad and Shahbaz Khan are also playing important roles.

Ramayana re-run on Doordarshan broke all records

In March 2020, when a nation-wide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan had decided to bring back old television series to life, including Ramayana and Mahabharata. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan aired on Doordarshan for the first time between 1987 and 1988. The decision to re-run Ramayana attracted unexpected viewership for the channel, and it gained 7.7 crore views on 16th April. During the telecast, social media accounts were filled with stories of nostalgia and rediscovering Ramayana. Interestingly, the re-run had attracted viewers from all age groups.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAyodhya Ram Leela, Doordarshan channel number, ram leela live
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘We are all items’: Kamal Nath brazens it out after referring to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of tendering an apology, Kamal Nath has claimed that his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from 'main issues' such as joblessness.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt launches Mission Shakti, promises zero tolerance towards crimes against women

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched Mission Shakti on the second day of Navratri, the festival celebrating the divine feminine.
Read more

Heeng (Asafoetida) cultivation started for the first time in India with trial plantation in Himachal Pradesh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although India consumes around 50% of the total Heeng production in the world, it is not produced in the country at present

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

Media K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.

Here is how former AAP member Mayank Gandhi is working to boost farmers’ income in rural India through water harvesting and conservation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former AAP member Mayank Gandhi established the Global Vikas Trust in order to boost farmers' income across rural India.

Shashi Tharoor wears Mani Shankar Aiyar’s hat, denigrates India and praises Pakistan at Lahore Literature Festival, claims Modi govt targeting Muslims

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor denigrated India and praised Pakistan during a discussion at the Lahore Literature Festival.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter account @effucktivehumor was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Live streaming of ‘Ayodhya ki Ram Leela’ on DD National’s YouTube channel gains over a million digital views

OpIndia Staff -
The live telecast of the event was launched by Neelkanth Tiwari, Tourism, Culture, Religious Affairs Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, MP Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Crime

Paris beheading case: Online doxxing by Islamists, role of a local Mosque under probe, 10 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the father of a student had started the campaign to fire the teacher after he allegedly showed some cartoons of Mohammad in the class.
Read more
Politics

‘We are all items’: Kamal Nath brazens it out after referring to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of tendering an apology, Kamal Nath has claimed that his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from 'main issues' such as joblessness.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Gau Rakshak attacked, assaulted by violent mob in Nalasopara in presence of police

OpIndia Staff -
Gau Rakhak Rajesh Pal was reportedly attacked by a violent mob in Nalasopara's Burhan Chowk area while trying to prevent a cow smuggling operation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt launches Mission Shakti, promises zero tolerance towards crimes against women

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched Mission Shakti on the second day of Navratri, the festival celebrating the divine feminine.
Read more
News Reports

Heeng (Asafoetida) cultivation started for the first time in India with trial plantation in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Although India consumes around 50% of the total Heeng production in the world, it is not produced in the country at present
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter account @effucktivehumor was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood-drug nexus case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend on the charges of peddling drugs

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has said that Agisilaos Demetriades has been in touch with the drug peddlers from the Sushant-Rhea case
Read more
Politics

Kamal Nath refers to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’ at a rally as Congress supporting crowd cheers and hoots. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Former CM of MP Kamal Nath on Sunday referred to Dalit leader from the BJP Imarti Devi as 'item' at a political rally.
Read more
News Reports

Ballia firing case: UP police arrest primary accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his two aides, arms recovered

OpIndia Staff -
The main accused in Ballia firing case Dhirendra Pratap Singh, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,547FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com