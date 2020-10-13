Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home News Reports Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country with 2,12,439 active cases. The state has also registered highest number of deaths due to the Chinese virus.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi on Corona situation in Maharashtra
PM Narendra Modi, Source: Twitter
120

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the autobiography of former Union Minister Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil named Deh Vechwa Karani which means ‘dedicating one’s life for a noble cause’. He renamed Pravara Rural Education Society which was founded by Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil in 1964 as ‘Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society’. Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil was the eldest son of Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and was the chairman of the Society. PM Modi remembered the work done by Dr. Vikhe Patil for the society particularly for villages and farmers.

Speaking at the event via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the Covid-19 pandemic which is still posing substantial threat. PM Modi appealed to people not to be careless as the danger of the virus is till very much there. He urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In his unique style, the Prime Minister warned the people saying, “Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi”. He also expressed concern over the situation of the pandemic in the state of Maharashtra. He said that till there is a medicine or a vaccine out for the virus, we should not let our guards down. “In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying”, he said. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country with 2,12,439 active cases. The state has also registered highest number of deaths due to the Chinese virus. So far 40,514 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in the state.

Maharashtra cases

Last month, Pune in Maharashtra had topped the list of worst affected city in the country after the count of positive cases reached 2 lakh in the city. The city has been among the five worst affected cities in the country. The situation seems to be improving now in Pune now but it still remains at the top of the worst affected districts in Maharashtra with 42,112 active cases as of now.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmaharashtra coronavirus, maharashtra cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine
Read more
Opinions

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.
Read more

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19.

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano in her interview to DW News said that Citizenship Amendment Act discriminated against the Muslims and favoured the Hindus in the country

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

5 videos that tried to promote Hindu-Muslim unity but ended up deriding Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Following outrage on social media, Tanishq took down its remarkably culturally sensitive and obtuse ad on Monday evening.
Read more
Media

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine
Read more
Opinions

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.
Read more
News Reports

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano in her interview to DW News said that Citizenship Amendment Act discriminated against the Muslims and favoured the Hindus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Crimes against Dalits on the rise in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, steady rise in rape, assault cases since 2018

OpIndia Staff -
In 2019 alone, 6,794 cases were registered for atrocities against Dalits, up from 4607 in 2018 and 4238 in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Johnson and Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials after ‘unexplained illness’ in one patient

OpIndia Staff -
J&J is developing the vaccine in association with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
News Reports

Convoy of Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma attacked by miscreants, party suspects Congress hand

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Congress has denied involvement and asserted that police are investigating the case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,997FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com