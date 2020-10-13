Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the autobiography of former Union Minister Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil named Deh Vechwa Karani which means ‘dedicating one’s life for a noble cause’. He renamed Pravara Rural Education Society which was founded by Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil in 1964 as ‘Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society’. Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil was the eldest son of Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and was the chairman of the Society. PM Modi remembered the work done by Dr. Vikhe Patil for the society particularly for villages and farmers.

Speaking at the event via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the Covid-19 pandemic which is still posing substantial threat. PM Modi appealed to people not to be careless as the danger of the virus is till very much there. He urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In his unique style, the Prime Minister warned the people saying, “Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi”. He also expressed concern over the situation of the pandemic in the state of Maharashtra. He said that till there is a medicine or a vaccine out for the virus, we should not let our guards down. “In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying”, he said. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country with 2,12,439 active cases. The state has also registered highest number of deaths due to the Chinese virus. So far 40,514 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in the state.

Maharashtra cases

Last month, Pune in Maharashtra had topped the list of worst affected city in the country after the count of positive cases reached 2 lakh in the city. The city has been among the five worst affected cities in the country. The situation seems to be improving now in Pune now but it still remains at the top of the worst affected districts in Maharashtra with 42,112 active cases as of now.