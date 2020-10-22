Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy alias Prince Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar, seems to be extremely miffed with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and AIMIM’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the miseries Hyderabad has been left to grapple with, in the aftermath of the incessant rains in the last few days.

Raising concerns over the damages the recent Hyderabad floods have caused, especially in the old city, ripping it worth thousands of crores and leaving several people dead, Tucy lambasted at the political stalwarts for turning a blind eye towards the state which has voted them to power.

Mughal Prince Tucy lashes out Telangana CM #KCR & Joker #AsaduddinOwasi on their carelessness & irresponsibility in the development of old cities of Hyderabad Instead of developing the city. @aimim_national party worked hard making money by illegal plottingon the wells and lakes. pic.twitter.com/C6ycoxC8j6 — HrH Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (@Princeofmoghals) October 22, 2020

Prince Tucy lambastes at “Joker” Asaduddin Owaisi, referring to him as “bewakoof and gadha” (foolish) and slams him for showing more interest in the politics of Bihar instead of concentrating on Hyderabad. “Bewakoof…gadhe, aise waqt jab awaam ke paas pani nahi hain peene ku tu apni siyasat chala raha hain.. Bihar mein logo ko ja kar samjha raha hain…mein awaam se kahun ga yeh jab dikhe ise chappal se mare” (You fool, at the time when your people in Hyderabad do not even have water to drink, you are busy doing politics in Bihar… I urge the people of Hyderabad that whenever they encounter him they should hit him with a chappal), lashed out Prince Tucy.

He said that the main purpose behind him releasing a statement is to draw the government’s attention towards the adversities the one and a half hours of rain has thrown the city into. He said that several colonies in the older parts of the city were inundated following the heavy rains. He said that it been 8 days, but the government has done little to help the affected. It is appalling that in these 8 days, CM KCR has not bothered to release even one statement, he has only sent his son KT Rama Rao (Minister for Municipal Administration in Telangana government) to inspect few areas, opined Tucy.

In a no-holds-barred attack, Prince Tucy asked: “Is it for this day that the people of Hyderabad picked up KCR from the footpath and placed him on the CM’s seat”? Are you here just to get snaps clicked at the “joker’s” daughter’s wedding? Was it for this day that you were made the CM, lambasted Prince Tucy.

Hyderabad floods

For the last few days, Hyderabad has been bettering heavy rains which left several parts of the city flooded. Frightening visuals showed vehicles being swept away as streets got submerged in water, and massive downpour caused huge damage in the state capital and nearby areas. Disturbing visuals emerged showing people on their rooftops after floodwater entered their houses.

On Thursday, the state government said that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rain and flash floods and early estimates showed losses at around Rs 6,000 crore. While Telangana is the hardest-hit by floods, neighbouring states – Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka – have also been affected.