Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

Be it a visit to Taj Mahal flanked by bodyguards or meeting President of India, Prince Tucy and his family have unapologetically donned their antiquated and lurid attires.

OpIndia Staff
Mughal heir Prince Tucy calls Asaduddin Owaisi a
Prince Tucy(L) and Asaduddin Owaisi(R)
The great-grandson of the Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy alias Prince Tucy, while speaking in an interview with News X said that it is his family’s wish to see a Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya.

Welcoming the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, August 5, Prince Tucy said that his family is elated that the historic wrong committed by Mir Baqi is finally going to be remedied. Tucy also emphasised that it was not his ancestor, Mughal emperor Babur, but his associate Mir Baqi, who on his own discretion, destroyed the temple that stood at the site in Ayodhya in the fifteenth century.

Asaduddin Owaisi is a ‘good for nothing fellow’, a ‘joker’: Prince Tucy

When questioned about the detractors such as Asaduddin Owaisi and other Opposition leaders who have raised questions on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the site for the ground laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Prince Tucy said that Asaduddin Owaisi is a “good for nothing fellow” and a joker, whose objection to PM Modi’s visit should not be considered.

“PM Modi is the Prime Minister of all communities. Last time, he visited the function of the Bohra community. This time he will be attending a ceremony of Hindus. As I had said earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi is good for nothing fellow, a joker. He belongs to Pandit lineage who got converted to Muslim. Owaisi is only trying to hog cheap publicity with his protestations,” Prince Tucy said.

Prince Tucy claims he is sending a gold brick for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Apparently, Prince Tucy is also donating a gold brick worth Rs 1.8 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking about his donation, Tucy said that he is doing it to send a secular message of pluralism and brotherhood. “Islam teaches us to respect all religions. A game was played on Babur and he was vilified for no fault of his. He did not demolish the temple. All Mughals were secular, including me. I am sending a gold brick as a message of cross-community unity and brotherhood,” Tucy said.

Prince Tucy had welcomed Supreme Court’s judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi

Price Tucy had earlier welcomed the decision of Supreme Court last year when the top court put an end to the protracted legal dispute over the rightful possession of Ram Janmabhoomi and allowed Hindus to build a temple at the aforesaid site. He had then pledged to donate a gold brick for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Tucy, who had rooted for Ram temple, saying ‘Inshallah title will go to Hindu community’ just a day prior to the verdict, greeted the SC’ decision stating that it would finally end the Mandir-Masjid politics.

Prince Tucy and his family’s penchant for medieval-era ensemble

Born into a royal family that once ruled large swathes of India, Prince Tucy has a penchant for adorning garish velvety robes and feathered shiny, bejewelled caps akin to the erstwhile rulers, that gives an impression of one’s royal lineage but do not necessarily jibe with the contemporary times.

Even though India abolished its princely orders in 1971, some families, including that of Prince Tucy, have clung to their titular social prestige, often by bedecking themselves with anachronistic sartorial choices, reminiscent of the medieval era. Be it a visit to Taj Mahal flanked by bodyguards or meeting President of India, Prince Tucy and his family have unapologetically donned their antiquated and lurid attires.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

