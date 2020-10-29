In what hardly comes as a surprise, workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar have vandalised the office of a local cement company. The horrifying visuals where NCP workers were seen destroying furniture and vandalising the office in Dhule, Maharashtra, was reported by Times Now.

#Breaking | NCP leaders attack private office in Dhule. Office destroyed, police yet to make any arrest.



Details by Aruneel. pic.twitter.com/qsFTtnLqmh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 29, 2020

According to reports, NCP workers were seen damaging property and also threatening the owner of the private cement company to employ local workers in their company. Reportedly, NCP has claimed that they had been demanding that the company employs local people in their company, and when the company did not act on their demand, the party workers resorted to violence and vandalism.

A complaint regarding the incident has been filed by the local police, however, no arrests have been made yet.

Not the first time NCP has resorted to violence and hooliganism

This is not the first time that NCP has resorted to hooliganism in the state. On the 7th of January 2020, ABVP’s office in Pune was attacked. The attackers smeared ink on the name board outside ABVP Pune’s office. It was later revealed that the attackers were leaders of Nationalist Students’ Congress which is the student wing of Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

In a Facebook post, Vishal More who claims to be the City President of NSC and president of NCP Pune took responsibility for the attack. He in that post shared their photos attacking the ABVP office. In January, violence and vandalism was unleashed after JNU was in the news for all the wrong reasons earlier in the year for the violence that had broken out in the unuversity.

Recently, the allies of NCP, Shiv Sena had also resorted to unbridled violence when they had attacked a Navy veteran for criticising the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.