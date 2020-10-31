Tauseef, the accused who brutally shot dead Hindu girl Nikita Tomar in Mewat, revealed that he was inspired by online web series ‘Mirzapur’ where the lead actor is shown murdering a girl for rejecting his proposal, reports Dainik Jagran.

According to the report published in Dainik Jagran, during the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of ‘Munna’ in the Mirzapur web series. The accused said that he decided to kill Nikita Tomar after watching the web series, where the character ‘Munna’ shoots and kills a girl for rejecting his relationship proposal.

Jagran says that during Tauseef’s interrogation by the Crime Branch, he said that at the time, he could not really understand what he should do about Nikita and her rejection of his proposal, however, after watching the newly released web series Mirzapur, he decided to kill her, much like the character in the series.

Other important revelations have reportedly also been made during his interrogation. It has been revealed that the maternal uncle of the accused Tauseef had provided him with a country pistol to him to carry out the fatal attack against Nikita Tomar. The maternal uncle Islamuddin, who is a notorious criminal himself and currently in jail, had arranged a pistol for Tauseef from inside the jail. In 2018, Islamuddin was convicted and sentenced for 10 years after he was convicted for kidnapping a police officer.

Murder of Nikita Tomar

The terrifying incident of murder after Nikita refused to accept Tauseef’s advancements and demands for conversion to Islam came to the fore after the blood-curdling murder of a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar in Mewat. Nikita was shot dead in broad daylight by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad earlier this week.

One of the two accused, Tauseef had been repeatedly harassing her and making advances at Nikita. She had filed a complaint of molestation and harassment against Tauseef last month, however, a compromise was reached later.

Shockingly, the entire incident was caught on camera, visuals of which had gone instantly viral in the aftermath of the brutal killing. Tauseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested by the police. It is also pertinent to note that the accused had also abducted another girl in 2018.