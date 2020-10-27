On Monday, a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The victim had last month filed a complaint of molestation and harassment against one of the accused, Taufeeq.

In the CCTV footage posted by journalist Raj Shekhar Jha on Twitter, the assailant could be seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita is seen struggling to get free and manages to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabs her again. While Nikita struggles to free herself from the man, he then shoots her in the point-blank range.

The other accused too got out of the car and pulled Taufeeq back into the car. The duo then fled the crime scene. As per reports, the accused initially wanted to abduct the victim but killed her when she resisted to his demands. On being rushed to the hospital, Nikita was declared dead on arrival. A resident of SGM Nagar, Nikita was a final year B.Com student.

CCTV footage shows a girl named Nikita Tomar being shot dead by an assailant (Taufeeq) outside her college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Shooter and associate flees in car. Police have arrested Taufeeq. pic.twitter.com/idOPIDZfDo — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) October 27, 2020

Victim had filed a molestation complaint against Taufeeq last month

The primary accused has now been arrested. While speaking about the incident, ACP (Ballabgarh) Jaiveer Rathi informed, “One of the accused identified as Taufeeq hailing from Sohna was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim’s kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached.” According to him, the ‘rejection of friendship’ could be a motive behind the crime.