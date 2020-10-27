On Monday, a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Her family has now alleged that he was forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

Family demands SIT probe

The relative stated that Taufeeq alias Sajeed started harassing Nikita three years ago. Few months back, too, a complaint was lodged against him for harassment and molestation. However, the family later dropped the case.

Lately, the accused again allegedly started hounding her and pressuring her to embrace Islam. The relative confirmed that the accused initially wanted to abduct her but killed her when she resisted to his demands. The family has now demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be constituted to probe the case.

#Breaking | Family of girl shot dead in Faridabad make shocking claim.



Girl was being forced to convert religion to marry the man who ended her life by shooting her in broad daylight.



Listen in. pic.twitter.com/8dJX5An1Rx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 27, 2020

CCTV footage shows two assailants shooting at Nikita Tomar in broad daylight in Faridabad

Earlier in the day, a CCTV footage had shown how two assailants had shot the 21-year-old student in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. In the video, which went viral on social media, the assailant could be seen stepping out of his car and pulling out his revolver. Nikita is seen struggling to get free and manages to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabs her again. While Nikita struggles to free herself from the man, he then shoots her in the point-blank range. The other accused too got out of the car and pulled Taufeeq back into the car. The duo then fled the crime scene.

A resident of SGM Nagar, Nikita was a final year B.Com student. After the inicident, Nikita was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Speaking about the incident, ACP (Ballabgarh) Jaiveer Rathi informed that the primary accused had been arrested. “One of the accused identified as Taufeeq hailing from Sohna was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim’s kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached.” According to him, the ‘rejection of friendship’ could be a motive behind the crime.

Note: The report earlier mentioned about one Sajid posing as Rahul and molesting a minor girl in Haryana and forcing her to convert to Islam. However, the incident is different from that of Nikita Tomar. Error is regretted.