Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home Crime Pakistan: Ahmadi professor shot dead by a colleague after an 'argument over religion' in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Ahmadi professor shot dead by a colleague after an ‘argument over religion’ in Peshawar

According to the reports, when Dr Naeem was driving his car through Wazir Bagh at 1:30 PM, two men riding motorcycle blocked his path and opened fire. He received five bullet wounds and died on the spot.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmadi professor killed IN Pakistan's Peshawar
Ahmadi professor killed in Peshawar, Pakistan after he got in argument over religious practices, image via Twitter
1

A Pakistani Ahmadi professor was shot dead by another Muslim professor in the northwest city of Peshawar on Monday. It is alleged that they got into a heated argument over a religious matter. The professor who lost his life has been identified as Dr Naeemuddin Khattak, aka Naeem Khattak. He was attacked by Professor Farooq Maad and another gunman when he was driving to his college.

Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Saleemuddin said in a statement that Professor Khattak was killed due to his Ahmadi faith. He alleged that Naeem had faced threats and boycott in the past. “Over the past few months, there has been an increase in faith-based attacks on Ahmadis. In Peshawar, an organised hate campaign has been launched against Ahmadis which has resulted in the killing of Ahmadis,” he further added.

The incident

According to the reports, when Dr Naeem was driving his car through Wazir Bagh at 1:30 PM, two men riding motorcycle blocked his path and opened fire. He received five bullet wounds and died on the spot. Bhana Mari police said that they have identified the culprit and trying to arrest him.

Naeem was a faculty member at Government Superior Science College Peshawar. He has left behind a widow, two sons, and three daughters. The murderer has been identified as Professor Farooq Maad, a faculty member in the agriculture department of the same college. Khattak held a PhD in Zoology.

Ahmadis are not considered as Muslims in Pakistan and there have been a long histories of discrimination, hate campaigns and targeted murders against the community.

In 1974, the Parliament of Pakistan declared that Ahmadis are not Muslims. Since then, they have been repeatedly targeted by Muslim extremists. Homes and places of worship of Ahmadis have been attacked several times in the past.

Increase in attacks on Ahmadis

There has been a rise in attacks on Ahmadis in Peshawar, where the incident took place. Peshawar is known for housing a large number of extremists.

On 29th July, an elderly man of the Ahmadi community was shot dead inside Peshawar’s courtroom. Tahir Naseem was attending court for his trial on blasphemy charges. The deceased man, a US citizen, was accused of ‘blasphemy’ two years ago and had been lodged in prison. After the brutal killing in an open courtroom, the murderer was hailed as a ‘hero of Islam’ and was celebrated in Pakistani social media.

On 12th August, an Ahmadi was shot dead in Dabgari Garden in Peshawar.

On 9th September, a mob surrounded a house of Ahmadi family over suspicion that they were preaching their faith in the area. The police had to rescue the family.

.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAhmadi attacked Pakistan, Pakistan Ahmadiya, Ahmadiya Pakistan Peshawar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Modi govt signs MoU with food delivery major Swiggy to bring street food vendors on the app

OpIndia Staff -
Under this mission, the government will be targeting at least 50 lakh street vendors, who will be provided with a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 to be payable in 12 months EMI.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

Media OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

Crime OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Pakistan: Ahmadi professor shot dead by a colleague after an ‘argument over religion’ in Peshawar

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmadi professor in Peshawar college killed by colleague after an argument over religion.
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt signs MoU with food delivery major Swiggy to bring street food vendors on the app

OpIndia Staff -
Under this mission, the government will be targeting at least 50 lakh street vendors, who will be provided with a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 to be payable in 12 months EMI.
Read more
Crime

Child pornography cases spike in Kerala, cyber cell arrest 41 people in a major crackdown

OpIndia Staff -
The police said that most of the arrested persons were using encrypted handles to upload such material and circulating them on social media platforms.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad and Nawas have been accused of raping and sexually exploiting the children when their parents left for work.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress Dalit leaders seen laughing and cracking jokes while protesting against the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video that has now come to light, Dalit leader Udit Raj was seen in a jovial mood, joking and giggling with his supporters while 'demanding justice for the Hathras victim'.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bhim Army and Congress workers clash in Chhatisgarh during protest against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
During the protest, the Bhim Army members also hurled slogans against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh accusing them of being anti-Dalit.
Read more
Media

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Locals allege drunken police officials took away the idol of Goddess Durga, money received in the donation and jewellery, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
A case of skirmishes between the locals and police has been reported from the Meghpur village of Sitamarhi district of Bihar.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,509FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com