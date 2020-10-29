In a shocking disclosure, the terror-state of Pakistan on Wednesday finally owned up to its involvement in carrying out cowardly terror attacks in Pulwama last year, that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry admitted Pakistan’s role in the barbaric 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Responding to the opposition criticism against Imran Khan-led government over its failure to respond to India, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India by entering their territory and attacking them in Pulwama.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhry said in the national assembly.

“We are proud that our brave sons (terrorists) entered their territory and attacked them in Pulwama. Even Indian media is ashamed to report about Pulwama incident,” said Fawad Chaudhry as he boasted about Pakistan’s direct involvement in the deadly terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

The Pakistan Minister was referring to the suicide-attack unleashed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad on the convoy of CRPF soldiers. Even though India had blamed Pakistan for carrying out attacks on Indian soil, Pakistani govt has been denying its involvement so far, blaming home-grown terrorists in India instead. But the shocking admission by an incumbent minister of the Pakistan government has now exposed Pakistan’s direct support for Islamic terrorist groups.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistani sponsored terror group had initially admitted to have carried attacks in Pulwama. A Kashmiri terrorist named Adil Ahmad Dar was the suicide bomber who led a deadly attack leading to the killing of 40 CRPF men in Pulwama by ramming his car loaded with 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus on 14 February 2019.

With Fawad Chaudhary’s disclosure on the floor of the Parliament, it is rather clear that the Pakistan government actively supported these terrorists to enter India and carry out such deadly terror attacks.

Pakistani opposition leader reveals Imran Khan govt was fearful of another attack by India

The sensational disclosure came after a war of words between opposition members and the Pakistan government over Ayaz Sadiq’s disclosure about a meeting attended by ministers, opposition leaders and the army chief on the release of Abhinandan Varthaman.

Ayaz Sadiq, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) had revealed that Foreign Minister Qureshi was afraid of another attack by Indian on Pakistan and had pleaded General Bajwa to release Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman or else India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9 pm.”

“I was present in the meeting, I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was present in the meeting which the prime minister had refused to attend. Chief of Army Staff was present. His legs were shivering, head was sweating, and the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Sahab told us, for the sake of God, let him go now, else India will attack Pakistan by 9 o’ clock,” Sadiq had revealed.

Responding to this remark, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan didn’t deny the claim made by Ayaz Sadiq, although he had said that leaders of all the parties present in the meeting had agreed to the decision.