Thursday, October 29, 2020
Param Bir Singh tortured me with belt, Saffron Terror allegation was Congress conspiracy to paint India as a terrorist state: Pragya Singh Thakur

'Had I confessed that I was behind the blasts due to the torture, Congress would have succeeded in proving its allegations of saffron terror as true as I wear Saffron," Pragya Singh Thakur said.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has levelled shocking allegations against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, saying that he had personally tortured her when she was in jail in the Malegaon blast case. Talking to Arnab Goswami on Republic Bharat, Pragya Singh Thakur talked in brief about the atrocities at the hand of ATS of Maharashtra police.

She said that ATS and the top officials of ATS misused the power of their uniform and didn’t follow the law. She lamented some of those officials are still running their reign of terror. Pragya Thakur said that now she can’t walk as her spine was broken during the custodial torture on her.

Talking about how Param Bir Singh assaulted her, she said one day the police official came and said that other police officials interrogating her that they don’t have enough strength to break her. Asking whether the police officials don’t eat enough, he snatched the belt from one of the officials and started beating her mercilessly with his full force. He hit her so much that she had lost her consciousness, she does not remember anything after that, apart from the fact that she was beaten by Param Bir Singh.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that she was pushed forcefully during her custodial torture, when her head would hit the wall and her lower body would hit the floor with great impact. Such torture happened several times in a day, for days and weeks. This non-stop torture meant that she had to spent a long period in the hospital, and even now she can’t walk. She informed that the torture usually began at 10 PM, and said that she can’t forget the torture of Param Bir Singh for her entire life.

She said that Param Bir Singh had beaten her with sticks and belts, abused her, and it will be less to call him a demon. Apart from him, other officials like inspector Inspector Avad, Swarna Shinde etc were involved in her torture. She said that 7-8 people used to encircle her and beat her, and she was used to beat on the feet with a belt. Thakur was in the custody of ATS for 22 days, and she faced the worst torture during this period, particularly from Param Bir Singh and Hemant Karkare, she said.

The BJP leader described Param Bir Singh as a tyrannical and low-level person. ‘He has done terrible torture on me by putting me in jail for which he has no right’, she said. She also alleged that he is involved in illegal activities. She also alleged that Param Bir Singh didn’t allow her to sign the wakaltnama.

She said that the entire case against me was fake, and it was a case of misuse of police uniform. She added that it was a conspiracy by traitors of the country to make her the mastermind behind the Malegaon case.

The Sadhvi said that such officers operate political grounds, and Congress controls people like Param Bir Singh. She said that accusing her and others of running saffron terror was a part of Congress conspiracy to label India as a terrorist state. Congress created a script of saffron terror and Hindu terror so that international organisations list India as a terror state, she added. ‘Had I confessed that I was behind the blasts due to the torture, Congress would have succeeded in proving its allegations of saffron terror as true as I wear Saffron,” she said.

Sadhvi Pragya said that she will file cases on Param Bir Singh and everyone else who had tortured her on a false case. She also talked about how Mumbai police under Param Bir Singh mishandled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and tortured Kangana Ranaut.

