In Lakhana Village, Jharkhand, a 65-year-old woman Sunarkalo Kunwar was beaten to death with sticks over a clash that started with a quarrel among youths in the village. On 9th October, four boys from the village, Niranjan Kumar, Omprakash Kumar, Rishu Kumar, and Chunchun Kumar, were returning after defecating at around 7 PM. Golden Khan, Ejaz Khan, Ghaffar Khan, Mustafa Khan, Ansar Khan, Asghar Khan, Dilkhush Khan, Aashiq Khan, Sadru Khan, etc. were coming from the other side. They started pelting stones on them.

When Niranjan etc. opposed, the other group started abusing and assaulting them. Niranjan’s grandmother, 65-year-old Sunarkalo Kunwar, learned about the fight and reached the spot to intervene. But when reached there, she was attacked with sticks that resulted in severe injuries. She was rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Accused used to tease women

Niranjan Kumar said that when women and children of the village go for defecation in the evening and in the morning, the people from the particular community used to stand next to them. Women used to complain about their behavior, and there were several disputes over the issue.

Police investigation and arrests of the accused

As soon as the police were informed, they reached the spot and started an investigation in the matter. As the situation in the village turned hostile, police camped there to control law and order. SDPO Wahman Tutti said the matter in which an elderly woman died after being assaulted is under investigation.

On 13th October, four of the accused were arrested by Garwa Police based on the complaint filed by the grandson of the deceased, Niranjan Chandravanshi. The FIR was registered against five people. The Police raided several locations to find the accused. They arrested Golden Khan, son of Sajjad Khan, Mustafa Khan, son of Mantu Khan, Ashik Khan, son of Sameemul Haque, and Ghaffar Khan, son of Maqsood Khan. The Police emphasized that the incident took place between two families and there is no communal angle in it.