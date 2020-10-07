As more and more politicians are testing positive for Covid-19, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu is the latest one to join the list. Sidhu was found positive for the Wuhan virus on Tuesday and is currently under home isolation.

Apart from Sidhu being positive for Covid-19, the concern is that he had shared stage with many Congress leaders including Congress dynast Rahul Gandhi a day before he was found positive. Sidhu had shared stage with Rahul Gandhi during a tractor rally during Kheti Bachao Yatra held at Sangrur on October 5 where he had also said that masks hardly mattered to him in front of PM Modi’s farm bills. According to Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Rajesh Bhaskar, Sidhu was feeling tired on Monday night and had developed mild fever and a throat infection the next morning. His sample was taken last night only and the report arrived today afternoon in which he was found positive.

However, displaying a highly irresponsible behaviour in times of pandemic, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is continuously attending mass gatherings instead of isolating himself and getting tested. Being a ‘youth icon’ as claimed by his supporters, Gandhi is is not just setting a really bad example for people but also risking the lives of those he comes in contact with.

Hours after Sidhu tested positive for coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi, who had shared a stage with him, was found leading a huge gathering of Congress workers toward Haryana. As one can see above, social distancing norms are being flouted and wearing a mask does not seem like a good idea for them.As one can see, hundreds of people have gathered in close proximity to an individual who came in contact with a COVID positive person. It is not yet clear whether Rahul Gandhi got himself tested for the Chinese virus, but reports have suggested that the symptoms appear few days after an individual gets infected. Hence, a wise thing to do would have been getting himself isolated. But, for his political points, Rahul Gandhi risked lives of thousands of people.

