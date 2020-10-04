Sunday, October 4, 2020
Crime
‘I want Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to come and listen to my ordeal also’: Girl in Rajasthan who was abducted and raped for a month

The victim has alleged that the police dismissed the rape charges by claiming that she had married the accused.

Baran rape case: Victim comes forward to narrate her ordeal, slams Congress
Victim in the Baran rape case, image via News Nation
In another shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by two men in Siswali in Baran district of Rajasthan. The victim has come forward to narrate her ordeal in an interview with News Nation. The girl was abducted by two men on July 1, kept her hostage, regularly raped and assaulted her. She was rescued a month later.

The victim narrated that the perpetrators lured her into believing that her mother was looking for her. Her mother was working in the field. According to the victim, the two accused then made her sit on a motorcycle and drove her away. When she asked where were they taking her, the accused tied her mouth with a handkerchief. They also threatened to kill her with a knife, if she resisted to their actions.

“They took to me Hirapur and held me hostage for a month. Both of them raped me. They would also physically assault me at night”, the victim recounted. She said that the duo took her to Kota and made her sign on a marriage stamp paper. The accused also threatened to murder her if she did not comply with their orders. The girl was then taken back to Hirapur and put under house arrest. The accused also bribed the landlords to speak in their favour, in case police turned up at the rented place.

After the girl went missing, the family had registered a missing report with the police, but it is alleged that police didn’t take any action on it. After around, the girl found an opportunity to call her family. After that, she was rescued by her family with the help of the police, but the accused managed to flee.

After being rescued, the girl lodged a complaint with the police on 7th August. But even after that, the police was slow in taking action. After the incident came to light, the investigating officer in the case was replaced by the SP. The officer said in his defense that probe was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The accused are yet to be nabbed.

Victim slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi for ignoring her case

“They are consistently harassing us. We have been forced to leave our village and stay with our uncle for 2 months. The family is in a financial crisis. The two accused are roaming freely but we are forced to hide,” the victim lamented. She has alleged that the police dismissed the rape charges by claiming that she had married the accused.

The girl also slammed the Congress scions for ignoring her case while using Hathras case to further their political narrative. “I want to get justice. I want Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to come here to Baran and also listen to my ordeal. They go to Uttar Pradesh but cannot come here. I am also like your daughter.”

Read- Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

Investigation is underway, claims police

On Saturday, the police informed, “She went missing on July 1. She came to police station on August 7 & reported about being abducted & raped. We’re investigating the matter. Accused have not been arrested till now.”

Victim’s uncle alleges police negligence

The victim’s uncle also alleged non-cooperation from the police officials. When he requested a medical examination of the girl, the Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar snubbed him by saying, “Am I your slave? Should I make a clay model of her and keep at the police station?”

