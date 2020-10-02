A shocking incident has surfaced from the Congress-ruled State of Rajasthan. The naked corpse of a girl has been discovered at a hospital in the Banswara district, reported Times Now. The tribal-dominated area falls under the jurisdiction of the Khamera police station.

A case has been registered by the police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 366 (abduction), and 372 (selling minor children for prostitution). Reportedly, the post-mortem of the victim has not been conducted, despite several requests by the family. As per Times Now, the accused had first dropped the victim at the hospital before fleeing the crime scene.

The family of the victim has also claimed that she was poisoned and raped. The cops, however, have not lodged a case for rape. Meanwhile, in a bizarre attempt at trivialising the atrocities on the girl, Congress MLA (Ghatol) Harendra Ninama claimed that the incident was that of a ‘love affair’ gone wrong.

SHOCKER from Banswara, Rajasthan: Girl found naked & dead inside a hospital. Family alleges she was raped & poisoned. A case has now been registered. Local Congress MLA calls it a ‘love affair that went wrong’.



Arvind with details. pic.twitter.com/4BlvWvBUkt — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 2, 2020

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot downplays Baran rape case

This is not the first time that Congress leaders had resorted to downplaying a rape case. Hours after it was reported that two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, from Baran, were taken to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer and raped for three days, Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to claim that the minor girls were not ‘forced’. He claimed that they went with the boys on their own free will.

The Rajasthan CM Tweeted that the girls had themselves admitted in front of the magistrate in their CrPC section 164 statement that they were not forced by the boys, who he claimed were also minors. This was despite the fact that the two sisters had reportedly admitted on camera that the two boys had abducted them, drugged them and raped for days.