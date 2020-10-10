The Hathras Case witnessed a shocking development on Saturday after it was revealed that an alleged Naxal ‘fake Bhabhi’ stayed with the family of the victim for an unspecified duration of time between the 16th and 22nd of December. Our sources, however, revealed that the person could have stayed for much longer.

In a video that has now come to light, the real Bhabhi has claimed that the woman in question was not an imposter but a distant relative. With a ghoonghat (veil) covering her face and a child in one hand, the real Bhabhi stated, “Her (the suspected Naxalite) name is Rajkumari. She has a 10-year-old son. She has a husband and a family. There is nothing like that (what is being portrayed in the media).” On being asked about the residence of the alleged Naxalite, the real Bhabhi stated, “She lives in Jabalpur and has a job there.”

The suspected Naxalite in question has been identified as one Rajkumari Bansal from Jabalpur. She has admitted to being present at the scene. “I was present there (at victim’s house) and if someone identifies me as fake sister in law of the victim, I can’t help,” she told CNN News18. “Did I say that I am the sister in law of the victim. I am not illiterate, I only talk on the basis of evidences,” she added.

The social media accounts of Rajkumari Bansal have also emerged and details of her accounts have gone viral on social media. She is not very active on Twitter and follows only 6 accounts. She is followed by 17 people in turn (as of the time of writing this report). Most intriguingly, she follows and is followed by E.P. Gautam, the national president of the Bharatiya Moolnivasi Sangathan (BMS). She also follows Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Her Facebook posts reveal problematic aspects of her political ideology. In one Facebook post on the 3rd of October, Rajkumari Bansal says that those who claim to care for the Hindus of other countries have burnt the Hindus of their own country like garbage. This was an obvious reference to the cremation of the Hathras victim.

Rajkumari Bansal on Facebook

In another Facebook post, she says that if the Hathras victim were buried instead of being cremated, then perhaps another post-mortem could have been conducted. She is perhaps casting aspersions on the forensic reports that said that there was no rape involved.

She has also shared fake quotes by Yogi Adityanath and even after people pointed out that she quote she posted was fake, she did not remove it. It is still available on her Facebook account.

Rajkumari bansal shares fake quote by UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Rajkumari Bansal was also busy emphasising on the importance of caste with regards to the Hathras Case.

Continued emphasis on Caste

Rajkumari Bansal does not appear to be very active on social media. However, from the limited number of posts and other activity, she appears to harbour problematic political opinions. She has also come forward with a statement that she went to Hathras to help the victim family since she has experience in forensics.

So the Nakli Bhabhi Dr. Rajkumari Bansal is actually a Forensic Expert who reached Hathras when CBI enquiry was ordered.



Was she guiding the family on what to speak? pic.twitter.com/GeMDzDm2S1 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 10, 2020

There are also seemingly conflicting statements of hers doing the rounds on social media.

Bhabhi 420 😭 pic.twitter.com/9jbe43FXjO — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 10, 2020

Due to the suspicious circumstances of her visit and the manner in which the whole thing has turned out, questions are being asked regarding whether she was there to coach the victim on how and what to tell the media. Speculations are also running rife on whether she was there at the behest of others.

Meanwhile, the real Bhabhi says, “She (the suspected Naxalite) is my Bhabhi’s relative and thus a distant relative of mine. Everyone, who has learnt about the (alleged murder) incident, is coming to our house. We have relatives coming from Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. There is nothing strange about this.” Only further investigation will reveal the truth regarding that.