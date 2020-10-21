Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Caught on camera: NCP’s Nawab Malik ‘predicts’ Arnab will commit suicide as he will be ‘trapped’ in TRP case

Even after the reporter said to Nawab Malik that the BARC letter has cleared Republic TV's name, Nawab Malik insisted that evidence against Republic 'will be found out' in the course of the investigation and Arnab will be trapped in mental distress.

Arnab Goswami will e trapped in TRP scam, he will eventually commit suicide, says Maharashtra minister
Republic TV editor and owner Arnab Goswami (L), BARC (M), Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh (R)
In a sting operation of NCP leader and sitting Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik done by the Republic TV, the channel has revealed a deeper ‘conspiracy’ against the editor-in-chief of Republic Media, Arnab Goswami. In the sting operation, Sharad Pawar’s close aide Nawab Malik predicted that Arnab would get so frustrated with the cases against him that he will commit suicide.

It is pertinent to note here that just days back, another sting had a Congress leader reveal that the Maharashtra government, especially CM Uddhav Thackeray is upset with Republic TV and Arnab and a team with a top IAS and IPS officer has been formed to explore ways to bring the Republic TV down. The Congress leader had also revealed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is behind all this.

When the undercover reporter who went to meet Malik asked him why the government is behind Republic TV, he said no one is targeting the channel. Malik claimed that Arnab Goswami is driving himself mad. He said, “The path he has taken, he sits inside a ‘self-imposed’ reality. He thinks that it works like this and when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system works the way his mind likes. That he can do anything and everything but when that does not happen the person goes to a different zone, right?”

Malik further said that what he is going through is a phobia. He said, “The world does not work on fakery. He is stuck in the TRP thing now.” When the reporter mentioned that the BARC letter does not include Republic TV’s name, he said it would be revealed in the investigation. He said, “Let me tell you clear cut, he will get trapped I am telling you clear cut.” He further added that the whole case would take a psychological toll on Arnab. He said, “The thing is that this man will have a lot of problems. I am scared that he will go into a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. A phobia created after a point of time becomes paranoia.”

Mumbai police have targeted Republic TV where India Today was named in the FIR

On 8th October, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a press conference. He revealed that Mumbai Police had unearthed a TRP scam that benefitted several channels and named Republic TV as the main accused. However, it was later revealed that Republic TV was not even named in the FIR, and India Today was one of the accused instead. For two weeks, Mumbai Police and Republic TV have locked horns over the issue. Several reports suggest that the whole case is the Maharashtra government’s vendetta against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. The state machinery is allegedly using its power to put a brake on Arnab, who has openly criticized the government on several issues, including mismanagement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the Palghar mob lynching case.

Recently, the Maharashtra government had even admitted in the Bombay High Court admitted that Republic is not named in the FIR in the TRP case. After the revelation, Arnab Goswami had decided to sue Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh for defamation.

