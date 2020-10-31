Saturday, October 31, 2020
Home Opinions 'Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,' claims 'rational atheist' Sam Harris who...
Editor's picksOpinionsWorld
Updated:

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a very bad game’

Sam Harris may not believe in Gods but if someone asked him to describe Satan, it can be safely said that he will draw a portrait of Donald Trump.

K Bhattacharjee
Sam Harris on Donald Trump vs Osama bin Laden
Image Credit: HBO
255

Sam Harris, renowned as one of the leading intellectuals of the ‘New Atheist Movement’ and a self-professed ‘rationalist’, said during the 30th October, 2020 edition of his Making Sense podcast that notorious Islamic terrorist Osama bin Laden appears less reprehensible to him than US President Donald Trump. The section of the podcast where he said it is available only to subscribers and was shared by popular political commentator Mike Cernovich.

In the audio clip shared by Cernovich, Sam Harris can be heard saying, “Osama bin Laden, as a person, is far more understandable to me and far less reprehensible, personally, psychologically, than Trump.” The entire context of the conversation is not yet known but that is not entirely necessary as the atheist has said the same thing in the past as well.

In an audio clip uploaded to his Facebook account on the 19th of February, he explains his position in detail. Sam Harris says, “I find Trump more despicable than I found Osama bin Laden… With Osama bin Laden, it’s just obvious to me that he could have been a mensch in some sense, right? He’s making serious sacrifices for ideas that he deeply believes in. He’s committed to a cause greater than himself.”

The deluded atheist continued, “I don’t doubt he had real ethical connections to the people in his life that he cared about. He’s a real person, right? And in some ways, he is kind of a moral hero in a very bad game. And so therefore, he’s kind of prototypically evil when viewed from my game. he’s a person of actual substance- he’s just committed to the wrong ends, whereas Trump is the negation of all those things.”

It is bizarre for Sam Harris to claim that Donald Trump does not have ‘real ethical connections’ with the people in his life. It only reveals the extent of dehumanization of Donald Trump that dominates liberal discourse in the United States. Liberals appear to genuinely believe that Trump is not even human and is not a ‘real person’ in some sense.

It is thus quite clear that ‘peak rational atheist’ Sam Harris believes that Donald Trump, under whose administration historic peace deals were signed between sworn enemies in the Middle East, is more reprehensible than the Islamic terrorist who brought down the Twin Towers and unleashed death, destruction and carnage across the world.

The dehumanization of Donald Trump has subsequently been used as a justification to justify all sorts of brutality against his supporters. Sam Harris surely does not personally endorse physical assault on Trump supporters but it has to be acknowledged that he engages in the same dehumanizing rhetoric that has led to an epidemic of attacks on Trump supporters.

When people are led to believe that their political adversaries are worse than Osama bin Laden, then it appears inevitable that the supporters will suffer the consequences for backing the said adversary. Sam Harris may not believe in Gods but if someone asked him to describe Satan, it can be safely said that he will draw a portrait of Donald Trump.

Sam Harris is recognised across the ‘atheist community’ as someone who oozes intellect and rationality. However, quite clearly, he is further evidence of the fact a lack of religious faith does not automatically translate into a more rational worldview or more rational opinions. In this particular instance, the atheist has clearly been consumed by the Trump Derangement Syndrome which has led him to conclude that a democratically elected president of the United States is worse than a sworn enemy of the civilized world.

The trademark of the ‘New Atheist Movement’ has been the arrogance with which they carry themselves and the disdain they reserve for religious people in general. They pretend to have a monopoly over rational discourse. Hopefully, this occasion, where Sam Harris has revealed himself to be a lunatic and utterly deluded individual, would implore at least some of them to learn some humility.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSam Harris on Trump
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.

The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is significant

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the 31st of October is commemorated as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

World OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
World

Russia: Teenager shot dead after he shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabs police officer

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia.
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
News Reports

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row AMU student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad
Read more
World

France wakes up to the menace of ‘Islamo-leftism’, an alliance between leftists and Islamists that has been attacking India for decades

K Bhattacharjee -
The French education minister spoke out on the dangers of Islamo-leftism in the aftermath of the beheading of Samuel Paty.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Books

Kashmir is integral to India’s civilisational heritage, given its Hindu and Buddhist history: Excerpt from ‘A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A...

OpIndia Staff -
A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A Civilisational State is written by Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri.
Read more
Political History of India

The muffled voices of Hyderabad: Unaccounted reports of mass genocide of local Hindus under the Nizam

Nivan Sadh -
One of the largest princely states within the Indian union was Hyderabad, a Hindu-majority region ruled by a Muslim Nizam.
Read more
News Reports

“I would have done the same”, says poet Munawwar Rana supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana claimed honour killing has been allowed for thousands of years so beheading for blasphemy should be allowed
Read more
News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Homes of Hindus burnt down by Islamists in Sindh to force them to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Pakistan are known to be one of the worst persecuted minority communities in the world
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more
Opinions

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan blocks Indian ex-Muslim atheist YouTuber for videos criticising Islam and its prophet, asking Muslims to leave the religion

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has blocked the YouTube channel of an Indian YouTuber who goes by the name of Zafar Heretic, an ex-Muslim atheist.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
472,141FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com