Shah Rukh Khan's name emerges in Bollywood drug probe

A report by Dainik Bhaskar states that the top Bollywood actors under probe for drug abuse whose names start with ‘A’, ‘D’ and ‘S’ are Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. An NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officer made this disclosure to Bhaskar on condition of anonymity it states. As per the report, Arjun Rampal allegedly supplied drugs to Shah Rukh Khan. Till now names of only actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan had come up in the drug abuse probe. This is the first time an actor, that too a top actor like Shah Rukh Khan, has been named.

As per the report, the NCB is yet to find out whom did Dino Morea supply drugs to. Citing the NCB officer, Bhaskar report states that the drug peddler source told them that Arjun Rampal would take drugs to Shah Rukh Khan’s house. The NCB is yet to seize solid evidence to back the claims yet.

Bhaskar report states that they have two intelligence inputs on the drug abuse and an international agency input on Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement. The NCB is figuring out how to take things further on this. Another initial that has cropped up in the drug probe is ‘R’ for an actor. Bhaskar report states that NCB sources say that ‘R’ could be Ranbir Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.

Bollywood drug probe

Earlier this week, the NCB officials had impounded mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her. However, as per a report, Deepika had claimed that by ‘Maal’ she meant cigarettes and ‘Hash’ referred to the different brands of cigarettes.