While addressing the media on the Hathras case, Union minister Smriti Irani tore into the Congress party for politicising the unfortunate incident. She said: “The public is aware of Congress’ tactics, is why they ensured a historic win for BJP in 2019 polls. People understand that their visit to Hathras is for attaining their political agenda and not for justice to the victim.”

Smriti Irani condemns Ashok Gehlot’s insensitive comments on Baran incident

Vociferously condemning Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s “indecent” comment on the Baran rape case, and taking on the Gandhi scions for their selective outrage, the Union Minister said that she is “hopeful that someday, Rahul Gandhi or Mrs Vadra would at least make one call to the Rajasthan CM for his deplorable comment”.

For the uninitiated, speaking about the incident where two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, from Baran in Rajasthan, were taken to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer and were raped for three days, Rajasthan CM and Congress senior leader Ashok Gehlot had claimed that the minor girls were not ‘forced’. Despite the girls admitting on camera, the Congress leader had insisted that they went with the boys on their own free will.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Smriti Irani said that for any individual, be it a politician or anyone else, it extremely reprehensible to make such an insensitive and indecent comment for any rape victim.

Criticising the politics which is being done over the Hatras case, Smriti Irani said that she is confident that the Uttar Pradesh CM would make sure that a thorough investigation is conducted in the case and who so ever has tried to obstruct the investigation or suppress or erase evidence will be penalized.

The Union minister assures justice to the victim’s kin, says she is sure that once the SIT constituted to investigate the Hathras case comes up with its findings, Yogi would take appropriate action against all those who are guilty.

Congress and its shenanigans

It is highly unfortunate that the Congress party has been trying to milk the Hathras incident to reinvent its deteriorating political fortune. Apart from the initial brother-sister- ‘finding a clean spot to ‘fall’’ to “Bhaiya camera layiye,” to ‘attending prayer meet for victim’ stunts on Thursday, leaked conversations of the Hathras Case revealed how Congress’ planted tout emotionally blackmailed the victim’s family and tried to coerce them to speak against the state administration to settle scores with the BJP government in the state.

Leaked audio tapes reveal an underlying political conspiracy

Yesterday, the telephonic conversations between one India Today journalist and the brother of the deceased, Sandeep, was accessed by OpIndia. In the audio clip, Tanushree Pandey could be heard convincing Sandeep to send her a video statement of his father alleging that he was under immense pressure from the administration. Throughout the conversation, Tanushree Pandey appears insistent on coaxing out a very specific statement from Sandeep while the latter remains non-committal on his statement and appears hesitant to toe the line that the journalist wants him to toe.

In another conversation, an unidentified individual is heard telling Sandeep, the brother of the victim, to not leave his house because senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting his home. In the conversation, the person could be heard telling Sandeep, “If anyone wishes to take you anywhere, you must not go, now Priyanka Gandhi will come to your house. Someone says you should go to Hathras, somewhere here, somewhere there, you must not go.”