Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Sushant’s family questions selective leak by AIIMS panel chief, writes letter to CBI to constitute a fresh forensic panel

Earlier in the week, media reports stated that AIIMS doctor Dr Sudhir Gupta had claimed that the medical team investigating the case has ruled out the ‘murder angle’ in the Sushant Singh case.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: India.com
Days after a doctor from Delhi’s AIIMS claimed that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was due to suicide and not a case of murder, the family of the deceased actor has written to the CBI chief, seeking the formation of a fresh medical board to review the autopsy and viscera reports by a Mumbai hospital.

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput, represented by Vikas Singh, has written a letter to the central investigative agency CBI accusing the head of the AIIMS panel of being “unethical” and  “unprofessional”.

In its letter to the central probe agency, Rajput’s family has hit out at Dr Sudhir Gupta, who heads the panel and the AIIMS forensic department, accusing him of “selectively” leaking the findings to the media.

“The conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta is unethical, unprofessional, in contravention of government service conduct rules and MCI guidelines. This criminal misadventure on his part has undermined public trust in a premier institution like AIIMS. It has created doubts in the minds of millions of people about the fairness of investigation (sic),” said lawyer Vikas Singh representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family.

Constitute another forensic team, Sushant family asks CBI

Further, Singh wrote that he personally felt that the forensic team of AIIMS has not given a categorical opinion on the flaws of the post-mortem done at the Cooper Hospital and instead have given a report which they were not supposed to do.

“I am accordingly of the firm opinion that this matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI by picking up some of the best names in the field from different hospitals so that a fair and proper assessment takes place with regard to the comments of the post-mortem done by the Cooper Hospital and also whether the cause of death can be specified on the basis of the material available with the CBI,” said the family of the actor.

The AIIMS forensic Panel Board was constituted after the CBI took over the investigation in the high-profile case after the family of the actor had alleged foul play in the death of the actor.

AIIMS panel chief had ruled out murder angle

“Sushant’s death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Dr Sudhir Gupta claimed on October 3.

However, following the selective leaks to the media regarding the autopsy by Dr Sudhir Gupta, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had issued a statement stating that it has already submitted the expert opinion report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports to the CBI and only the department can now confirm the contents of the same.

Even, CBI had also released an official statement confirming that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still ongoing and that all aspects of the investigation are being looked into meticulously, including the homicide angle.

