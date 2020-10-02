All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs who had gone to meet the family of the Hathras victim in the day have filed a complaint against the Hathras SDM after they were stopped by the police from meeting the family of the victim. Currently, there is section 144 of the CrPC in force in the area.

TMC MPs file complaint against Hathras SDM over manhandling and misbehaviour while attempting to meet the family of the gang-rape victim.



TMC MPs file complaint against Hathras SDM over manhandling and misbehaviour while attempting to meet the family of the gang-rape victim.

The TMC delegation included Members of Parliament Derek O’Brien, Pratima Mondal, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and former MP Mamata Thakur. The MPs had alleged that they were manhandled by the police after they were confronted and stopped about a kilometer away from the victim’s house. Yesterday, a scuffle had broken out between Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Badra and the police near Pari Chowk in Noida when they were no the way to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

The TMC MPs sat on protest after they stopped from meeting the family of the victim.

Trinamool MPs continue dharna 1km away from victim's home after being Mandhandled and roughed up by UP police.

TMC MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was seen shaming the police personnel who were deployed at Hathras and were merely performing their duty. Shouting at the police personnel, Dastidar told them to ashamed. “All of you should be ashamed. This government should be ashamed”, she said.

While @myogiadityanath's government is busy burning the daughters of the country, @AITCofficial MP @kakoligdastidar asks serious questions to the @Uppolice in #Hathras who have time and again failed to protect the daughters of the country!

Hathras has turned into a political battlefield ever since the unfortunate incident took place. Politicians have flocked the area in order to earn political points. New twists and turns are taking place with each passing day.