Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vardra today shared a video of the father of the Hathras gang rape victim alleging that he is being pressurised and the whole family is kept under house arrest. She claimed that the family is not satisfied by the investigation being conducted by the UP Police in the case.

In the video shared by her, the victim’s father with half of his face covered can be seen speaking. However, if one listens carefully, another voice also can be heard in the background prompting him to say certain things on the camera. The father can be heard alleging that the District Magistrate made him and two others sign a paper and that they were pressurised. However, before he completes his sentence he pauses for a while and then says the full sentence as if reading something (at 0:20).

Again, when the father demands that the case should be inquired by a Supreme Court judge, he pauses for a while and a voice in the background says “CBI Jaanch” (CBI inquiry) (at 0:32). The father then adds that the CBI should investigate the matter.

The same voice in the background can be heard murmuring “dabaav banaya tha” (you were pressurised) (at 0:42) after which the father nods and says that he is indeed being pressurised by officials and that his family is kept under arrest. He further said the media is not being allowed around his house.

An SIT has been formed by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to investigate the matter. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family and the job of Junior Assistant will also be given to one of the members from the family of the victim.