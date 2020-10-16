Turkish broadcasters are reportedly ‘Islamizing’ Hindi TV serials by barring depiction of Hindu symbols on these shows. In an attempt to bring these shows into conformity of Islam, the Turkish broadcasters are now blurring the images of non-Islamic symbols that are often depicted on these TV shows on the pretext of violating principles of Islam.

Reportedly, various Hindi shows are being dubbed into Turkish language and have been running successfully for the past few years. However, the Turkish broadcasters, who seems to have no understanding of Indian ethos, cultural values, are now trying to Islamize these Hindi TV shows by deliberately barring depiction of Hindu religious symbols and idols in these shows.

Hindi serial dubbed in Turkish language but they blurred Radha Krishna in scenes as it Hãπãm to do idol worship in !zlam..

Such a shame pese kamane k liye log Kitna gir jate hai…https://t.co/bMF66WreIz pic.twitter.com/3cXWsxjUBg — Shweta 🇮🇳 (@Savage_shree) October 16, 2020

In one such act, the broadcasters have blurred images of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna depicted in one of the Turkish versions of a Hindi teleserial. Some social media users had highlighted the issue recently.

In one of the scenes, it can be seen that the idol of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna that are seen behind the actors at a set up of a family temple has been blurred, probably not to ‘offend’ fundamentalist Islamist sentiments as the depiction of idols is considered to be ‘Haram’ in Islam.

Video Source: Kanal 7 Dizileri

The particular scene belongs to a Hindi teleserial named ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, which is dubbed to Turkish and renamed as ‘Masum’. In the show, which is being broadcast by Turkish channel Kanal 7, the symbols of Hindu identity such as deities and other customs have been taken-off as it violated the principle of Islam.

Here is the image of the Hindi TV show, dubbed into Turkish, in which the obscured images of idols of Radha and Krishna can be seen.

A still of Hindu show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, dubbed into Turkish/ Image Source: Kanal 7

In a hurry to show obedience to Islam, the Turkish broadcasters seem to have ignored to take sentiments of Hindus into cognizance and in doing so, they have displayed their sheer intolerance towards non-Islamic cultures.