In a repulsive act of bestiality, a 37-year-old man named Rehan Baig was convicted for raping his pet chickens while his wife filmed the depraved act. The Bradford Crown Court in the UK, while sentencing the convict to three-year imprisonment, described Baig as “depraved, despicable and perverted” for executing an act which “would make any right-thinking member of a society sick to their stomach”.

The court had spared Rehan Baig’s wife Haleema Baig, from jail term though she admitted in the court to aiding and abetting the cruel act of her husband. The court let her go after it learnt that the woman had suffered abuse at the hands of her husband Rehan Baig. She has, instead, been handed a six-month suspended sentence.

Baig had allegedly abused the chicken in the basement of the house, which he shared with his wife Haleema. The 38-year-old woman, who allegedly captured the act, also featured in footage of the abuse. The court was told that the man’s wife had joined him in the videos and at one point Rehan alternated between having sex with his wife and the chickens.

Rehan’s wife had reportedly captured the depraved act, using a GoPro camera, and saved it in a folder named ‘family vids’. The wife had also admitted that the depraved acts were done multiple times ‘with differently coloured chickens’.

The two chickens who were sexually assaulted later died. In one video Baig even had sex with the dead animal before stuffing it into a black bin bag.

According to reports, the couple had previously also engaged in sex with a dog and possessed images of the same. They were also in possession of almost 49 indecent images and videos of children being abused-including 11 which were extremely depraved and some featuring children as young as six.

The matter came to light after the couple’s home in Great Horton in Bradford, West Yorkshire, was raided by National Crime Agency on July 9, 2019, after a complaint that Rehan Baig possessed images of sexual abuse of children.

After the raid, the police seized two computer towers, a laptop, a mobile phone and recovered child sexual abuse material from the gadgets.

According to prosecutor Abigail Langford, several videos were found in Rehan Baig’s gadgets in which he was found to be having penetrative sexual intercourse with defenceless animals.