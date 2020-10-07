A case has been registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act for violating quarantine rules to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the Hathras victim’s family.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against the AAP MLA for risking lives of thousands of people by skipping quarantine to visit Hathras despite testing positive for coronavirus just days ago.

Case registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act: Hathras Superintendent of Police



He had announced on 29th September that he had tested positive for #COVID19 and on 4th October he posted videos of his visit to #Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

The Hathras Superintendent of Police said that Kumar had announced of contracting the coronavirus on September 29. However, on October 4, he had posted a series of videos of his visit to Hathras to meet the parents of the 19-year-old deceased victim.

On October 4, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar had live-tweeted his entire journey to Hathras – all the while violating quarantine norms. Barely days after having tested positive for COVID-19, Kumar had gathered with people in a large crowd and decided to go to Hathras.

The AAP legislator had sat in close proximity to the victim’s family as he expressed condolences. This while he had tested positive for highly infectious coronavirus which has claimed lives of over 1 lakh people in India and infected over 66 lakh people across India.

अभी हाथरस में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर लौटा हूँ ।परिवार में डर और भय का माहौल पैदा किया जा रहा है।

ये लोकतंत्र और संविधान की हत्या है।

उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी राज में क़ानून नही जंगल राज चल रहा है !#JusticeForManisha pic.twitter.com/nMs0BdCvG6 — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) October 4, 2020

In haste to politically exploit the Hathras case, the AAP MLA had jumped his quarantine barely after five days of testing positive and proceeded to the village to meet the victim’s family, putting hundreds of people under the risk of infection.