Days after one of his hate speech videos went viral on the internet, another controversial video of Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan is making rounds on the internet in which he was seen making vulgar comments yet again on women belonging to non-Dalit communities, reports CommuneMag.

An old video of the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan has resurfaced again on social media platforms in which he was seen degrading women belonging to other caste communities saying that these women go behind men of other castes as ‘their’ men do not have any ‘stuff’.

In a video, Thol Thirumavalavan can reportedly heard saying that ‘their’ women go behind ‘our’ men because ‘their’ men do have have any ‘stuff’.

It is pertinent to note that Thol Thirumavalavan belongs to a Dalit community and is notoriously known for making several vile comments against members of other communities.

Thol Thirumavalavan in the video says, “For these people, what has been taught as honour is only ‘women matter’’… They are jealous that their women are not ‘looking’ at them… Those guys are fair, have a moustache, wear ironed clothes, wear shoes worth thousands of rupees, spray scent worth thousands of rupees… In spite of all this, they [referring to women of those castes] are not looking at them… But if she is looking at a man belonging to a poor household, born to oppressed class people like Chakliyan, Pallan, Paraiyan, then understand what your [referring to men of those castes] worth is”

“Women from your community show what you are worth… Despite having everything, there is no use in you. There is no stuff in you. Even if he is poor, he has stuff and strength (sarakku midukku)… That is why I go behind him… If you have an iota of honour, hang yourself to death is what their women say,” Thol. Thirumavalavan makes vile comments in that objectionable speech.

He further adds “Their men… They don’t care even if their women have slept with our men for 10 months. They will say, ‘It is okay… I will wash it off…You come and live with me…’ This is the disgusting politics these disgraceful beings do.”

Parents should severe ties if women from family runs away with men of other communities, says controversial MP

Continuing to spew venom against other communities, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram says that when women of his village or family run-away with another man, the parents would try to persuade the girl to come with them. However, if the girl stands her ground the parents would just go take a dip in the river and severe ties with the girl.

The speech by Thirumavalavan was made as a response to Paatali Makkal Katchi’s accusation that VCK and its men were luring the young girls in their community into marriage.

BJP leader H Raja also shared the anti-Hindu, misogynistic speech of Thol Thirumavalavan and said that women in Tamil Nadu cannot live with dignity without completely removing the DMK-VCK alliance from the political arena.

Thol Thirumavalavan hate speech against Hindus

Earlier this week, Thol Thirumavalavan, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency of Tamil Nadu, sparked a massive controversy by making hate speech against Hindus by saying that Hindu religious scriptures treated women as ‘sex workers’.

Thol Thirumavalavan, the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who won 2019 Lok Sabha elections under a UPA-DMK alliance ticket from Chidambaram constituency, recently spoke in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group. In his speech, the controversial anti-Hindu ‘activist’-cum-politician said that all Hindu women are ‘prostitutes’ according to Sanatana dharma.

A MP from Tamil Nadu @thirumaofficial has said that “Sanathana dharma says every women is a prostitute and not equal to men”. Calling upon Hindus to rally with us in opposing him. He had made statements opposing Ram temple in the past@theanuragkts @RituRathaur @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/Bsh5PpOHkZ — Fervid Indian (@FervidIndian) October 23, 2020

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan spoke about Periyar and hailed him for ‘helping’ break the Brahmanical ideologies that were taught by Hindu scriptures.

Thol Thirumavalavan has a history of indulging in such anti-Hindu rants. Last year in November, Thol Thirumavalavan had made offensive statements against Hindu temples triggering a massive uproar across social media.