Friday, October 23, 2020
Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan says Sanatana Dharma treats women as ‘sex workers’

Thol Thirumavalavan, the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under a UPA-DMK alliance ticket, recently spoke in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group.

OpIndia Staff
VCK chief says Hindu scriptures and Manusmriti teaches women to be prostitutes
Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan/ Image Source: NDTV
18

In yet another act of spewing venom against Hindus, Thol Thirumavalavan, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency of Tamil Nadu, made hateful remarks against Hindus by saying that Hindu religious scriptures treated women as ‘sex workers’.

According to the reports, Thol Thirumavalavan, the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under a UPA-DMK alliance ticket, recently spoke in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group. In his speech, the controversial anti-Hindu ‘activist’-cum-politician said that all Hindu women are ‘prostitutes’ according to Sanatana dharma.

Continuing his anti-Hindu rant, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan spoke about Periyar and hailed him for ‘helping’ break the brahmanical ideologies that were taught by Hindu scriptures. The video of his anti-Hindu speech has gone viral on the internet drawing sharp criticisms from various sections.

“If one were to look at how women are valued in Sanatana Dharma… how they are treated, how they are being suppressed for time immemorial, how they are being exploited… what does Sanatana Dharma say about women?” Thirumavalavan said.

He continued, “Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma, Manu Dharma. All women are prostitutes. That is how they have been created by God. They are of lower status than men. This is applicable to Brahmin women as well as women of other castes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says”. 

Following the outrage, Thol Thirumavalavan issued a statement claiming that his video was taken out of context and that that was the agenda behind few pro-Hindu groups that wanted to spread hatred.

“Manudharma and Sanatana Dharma are scriptures that have degraded women from time to time. Some groups are twisting what I spoke in an online forum meeting over a month ago and spreading lies about it. Dr Ambedkar had, back then, highlighted how Manusmriti degraded women and had burned a copy of it. Periyar had also spoken about the atrocities and burned a copy of the Manusmriti. Time and time again several leaders have highlighted this and yet injustice towards women prevails,” he reportedly said. 

Hindu temples are places with ‘dirty idols’

This is not the first time that Thol Thirumavalavan has indulged in peddling such anti-Hindu rants. Last year in November, Thol Thirumavalavan had made offensive statements against Hindu temples triggering a massive uproar across social media.

Speaking at an event in Puducherry, Thol Thirumavalavan was seen opposing Sanatana Dharma education policies and mocking the Hindu temples in front of the audience stating, “if the building has a dome, it is a mosque; if it is tall and straight, it is a church; and if it has dirty idols/dolls, it is a temple”.

A complaint was also registered against Thol Thirumavalavan in different police stations in Ariyalur district demanding the registration of an FIR against him.

Searched termsTamil Nadu Periyar, anti-Hindu politicians, hate speech
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

