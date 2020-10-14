Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Woman who self-immolated outside UP Vidhan Sabha alleging harassment by in-laws dies in hospital

UP Police had arrested son of Congress leader Sukhdev Prasad in for allegedly provoking her to set herself ablaze.

Maharajganj woman dies of burn injuries
Representational Image, Courtesy: republic world
Aisha, the woman who had set herself ablaze in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha yesterday succumbed to injuries in hospital today. The security officials posted at the location had doused the fire and had admitted her at the hospital, but she could not be saved and passed away today evening.

Aisha, who was earlier Anjana Tiwari, had changed her name after converting to Islam to marry Asif with whom she had fallen in love after divorce from her ex-husband Akhilesh Tiwari. She had alleged her Muslim in-laws of harassment after her husband Asif left for Saudi Arabia soon after marriage.

According to a report by Zee Hindustan, after the divorce, Anjana had started working at a shop wither her sister, where Asif Razaq started a relation with her and then molested her. She had filed a complaint against him, but Asif managed to convince her and married her in the presence of a Maulvi. Asif’s family refused to accept her, so they started living in a rented house. After living together for some time, he left for Saudi Arabia.

From there, he used to call her asking her to convert to Islam and change her name to Aisha. But she refused to do so, after which he stopped calling her. He also stopped sending her money, and she was forced to relocate to the house her in-laws, and they also started making the same demand. Eventually, she gave in, converted to Islam and changed her name. But this also didn’t end the harassment by her in-laws, forcing her to take the extreme step.

Police detained son of Congress leader

Uttar Pradesh police had arrested a person named Alok Prasad, son of Congress leader and former Governor of Rajasthan Sukhdev Prasad, earlier today for allegedly provoking Aisha to self immolate. His location was found to be around the Vidhan Sabha on the same day. The police is interrogating him.

