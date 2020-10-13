On 13th October, a woman attempted to self-immolate in front of Vidhan Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. When people around her saw her burning, they rushed to her help. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment. As per the doctors, her condition is critical.

As per the reports, Aisa, previously Anjana, was married to one Akhilesh Tiwari in Maharajaganj. The 35-year-old woman got divorced, after which she fell in love with one Asif and got married to him after accepting Islam. Soon after the marriage, Asif left for Saudi Arabia. The woman has accused her in-laws of harassment. The woman has alleged that she had tried to lodge a complaint in the Maharajganj police station but she failed, so she wanted to meet the CM.

Aisa set herself on fire at the assembly gate. The police officials present on duty at the gate quickly came to her aid and doused the fire. She was admitted to the hospital. DCP Central Somen Verma, Lucknow, said that the police had started an investigation in the case.