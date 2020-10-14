Wednesday, October 14, 2020
UP: Congress leader’s son arrested for provoking Anjana alias Aisha to set herself on fire near Vidhan Sabha

Alok Prasad, reportedly the son of Congress veteran and former governor of Rajasthan Sukhdev Prasad in relation to an incident of self-immolation by a woman in front of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Woman set herself on fire
The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a Congress leader named Alok Prasad, reportedly the son of Congress veteran and former governor of Rajasthan Sukhdev Prasad in relation to an incident of self-immolation by a woman in front of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on October 13. Alok was arrested by Lucknow police on inputs from Maharajganj police for allegedly provoking the woman to set herself on fire.

According to the information provided by the police, Alok was also in the vicinity near the place of the incident at the Vidhan Sabha yesterday when the woman set herself on fire. He is being interrogated by Hajratganj police.

The woman is in a critical condition and is being treated in the civil Hospital in Lucknow.

The Victim had set herself on fire before Vidhan Sabha

The victim woman had set herself on fire yesterday outside the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha yesterday due to alleged harassment by her in-laws. The victim, Aisha, whose original name was Anjana Tiwari was married to one Akhilesh Tiwari. After getting divorce from Akhilesh Tiwari, she fell in love with a person named Asif. She married Asif after converting to Islam and changing her name to Aisha.

According to the woman, Asif left for Saudi Arabia soon after their marriage. She accused Asif’s family of harassing her. She said that she had made an unsuccessful attempt of filing a complaint against her in-laws in Maharajganj police station. She wanted to meet the Chief Minister, therefore, she set herself on fire in front of the Vidhan Sabha. She was admitted in a hospital yesterday.

Congress leader and self-immolation attempt of mother-daughter duo

Earlier in July, another Congress leader named Anoop Patel, along with an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan was arrested for provoking a mother-daughter duo to self-immolate in front of the Vidhan Sabha. Investigating the issue, police had stated that the women had met the Congress leader some days before and he had advised them to self-immolate, also promising to bring the media when they do it. Patel and the AIMIM leader were arrested for abetment of suicide.

