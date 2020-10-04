As the Congress, TMC and other opposition parties continue to use the Hathras case for their political benefit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that opposition is trying to stroke communal riots in the state.

Reacting to the ongoing protests by opposition in regard to the murder and alleged rape case, the CM said that opposition is not happy with the development being done in the state, and therefore they are trying to hatch communal riots in UP.

FIR filed by police alleging criminal conspiracy

The comments by the UP CM without naming anyone came after the UP police filed an FIR under various sections of IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence in the state using the incident. According to reports, the police suspect that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are trying to incite riots, and they are funding communal violence using the Hathras case. Apart from them, mafia groups currently targeted by the government are also trying to use the opportunity to take revenge on the administration.

According to sources, police have found that the elements which were behind the anti-CAA riots are also trying to trigger another round of riots. The police point towards coordinated effort in inciting violence by spreading fake news and images on social media and media.

According to UP police, several false reports related to the Hathras case, like tongue was cut, eyes gorged out, gang-raped etc were circulated with an intention to trigger riots, images from other crimes were used to claim those are from the Hathras case, and now those who had circulated such claims are under watch.

The police have also referred to media houses trying to interfere in the case by luring family of the victim to give particular statements. Leaked audio of conversation between the family of the victim and journalists had shown that the family was being lured to make provocative statements against the government.