Days after a deadly day-long encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kabul’s biggest university left at least 25 students dead and several injured, a suicide car bomber killed at least four people and wounded 40 in an attack on a police base in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan late Sunday night.

Those wounded included both soldiers and civilians, said Mohammad Ashraf Nadery, the provincial director of Kandahar public health department, as paramedics continue to search the debris of homes destroyed in the attack in the province’s Maiwand district. Though no terrorist outfit has yet taken the responsibility for the attack, there are speculations that the Taliban is behind the attack.

Kandahar province in Afghanistan is notoriously known for being the stronghold for the Talibani terrorists. In July this year, in a gunfight with the Afghan security forces Maruf and Arghistan districts in Kandahar in Afghanistan, 14 terrorists of the Islamic terror outfit Taliban were neutralised. The security forces had recovered Pakistani ID cards from the terrorists.

University in Kabul, Afghanistan attacked by terrorists

Last week, a book exhibition was held at Kabul’s biggest university when the varsity was stormed by terrorists, leaving as many as 25 students dead and several injured. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian had confirmed that in the gunfight, two of the three attackers involved in the dastardly attack were eliminated by the security forces and the third one blew himself with explosives. Several videos had surfaced on social media which shows students fleeing the varsity in the wake of the dastardly attack by gunned terrorists.

Then too, no terrorist group has taken responsibility for the attack on the university. Taliban had also denied any involvement in the same. Despite Afghan government efforts, the country has continued to be under constant threat from the Taliban terrorists. Taliban is an Islamic fundamentalist terror outfit originating in Afghanistan, waging war in the country in the form of an insurgency. The dreaded terrorist organisation has reportedly carried out several attacks on Afghan forces, despite aiming to talk to Kabul.

Last month, the Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an educational centre in Kabul’s Shi’ite dominated neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in which at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed. Last year, at least two people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion outside the Kabul University campus’ gate. In 2016, the American University in Kabul had come under attack, leading to the death of 13 people.