Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904
News ReportsFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

When his lies and his dubious methods of 'fact-checking' was called out on Twitter, Sinha started shifting the goalposts, trying to locate clear, white snow in a grainy photograph that is 116 years-old.

OpIndia Staff
AltNews founder Pratik Sinha angered after his lies were exposed
Alt News's Pratik Sinha irked by OpIndia's fact-check on him
218

After a report by OpIndia called out lies peddled by self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ Pratik Sinha, he has become extremely irritated. He tweeted, “Right-wing in India are going as nutty as the Qanon conspiracy theorists. OpIndia has written articles INSISTING that there’s snow in this picture. The mountains behind indicate no snow (heard of snow peaks?), nothing on the ground, but they see snow. Divorced from reality.”

Sinha had reverse-searched an image shared by TrueIndology and had claimed that since the photo by Getty Images does not mention the word ‘snow’, TrueIndology’s claims are wrong. He had not bothered to verify the original source of the image. TrueIndology’s claim was based on the original image in the book “Kashmir: It’s New Silk Industry” by Sir Thomas Wardle, and it was published in 1904. In the book, on page 376, the title of the image reads, “Fakir or Holy Man on Lunka Island, Dal lake, sitting in the snow in winter.” The photograph was clicked by Geoffrey William Millais.

Tweet by Sinha after he read fact-check on him by OpIndia

The issue is NOT snow

The issue we had raised was not even about snow. The issue was that Sinha’s brainchild AltNews fails to fact-check things properly, especially when the news includes anyone from the Right Wing. Let it be an ordinary citizen of India or a news agency like OpIndia. The main aim of AltNews in such cases revolves around demeaning the citizen or the organisation and providing dubious sources while claiming to ‘fact-check’ them. Sinha not only tried to counter OpIndia’s fact-check with further misinformation but also got angry on netizens who replied to him stating he is wrong.

In this case, though Getty Images is the current owner of the photograph, they are not using the same caption provided in the primary source that is the 1904 book “Kashmir: It’s New Silk Industry” by Sir Thomas Wardle. Getty Image is a platform to buy and sell images. It is not a platform to fact-check the claims and source of any image. It is just like citing Wikipedia as a source in a research paper. A photographer or an agency may make a mistake in the caption while uploading the image. But that does not make the original photograph, its text, or context used on it fake.

The photograph by Geoffrey William Millais in a book published in 1904.

In the book, the caption of the image states, “Fakir or Holy Man on Lunka Island, Dal lake, sitting in the snow in winter.” We have provided genuine links and screenshots of the original book and photograph. Further, he needs to understand that we are talking about the 1900s. Photography was not that advanced at that time. Getting hold of a negative plate of the photograph to produce a high-quality image is next to impossible. One can only rely on the original sources where the photograph was used. The photograph’s quality in the book is not that great, and the caption clearly states there was snow.

When his lies and his dubious methods of ‘fact-checking’ was called out on Twitter, Sinha started shifting the goalposts, trying to locate clear, white snow in a grainy photograph that is 116 years-old.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGetty Images search, Getty Images news, Fake news Twitter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Congress under lens for receiving unaccounted Rs. 106 crore cash at party headquarters, much of it before 2019 general elections: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now reported that several payments of unaccounted cash were made to the erstwhile Congress Headquarters, prior to the 2019 General Elections.

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

Politics OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Arnab Goswami was served letter threatening action for approaching SC at insistence of Speaker: Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary

Jinit Jain -
SC had issued notice to Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary, terming the threatening letter to Arnab Goswami as direct interference
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media resorts to publishing blatant lies to convince themselves that ‘boycott china’ is not working

OpIndia Staff -
China claimed that Indian traders are finding it difficult to shun Chinese products because of the low quality of local products.
Read more
Government and Policy

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website
Read more
Law

‘Petition rightly nipped in the bud by HC’: SC rejects petition of sacked BSF jawan who challenged election of PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering its verdict on Tuesday, SC rejected the petition of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more
Social Media

‘Band of liars’: Isha Foundation calls for a clean social media space, asks Twitter to take action against deliberate lies and slander

OpIndia Staff -
The Tweets by Isha Foundation were in context to fake land grabbing charges that the Foundation has been facing for years.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who threatened to break Kangana’s mouth, raided by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the residences and official premises of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.
Read more
News Reports

Teenager threatens to ‘blow up’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath in message to state’s emergency service, arrested: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, Lucknow police apprehended a minor boy in Agra for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,291FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com